Jan. 19, 2022 / 9:17 AM

H.E.R., Drake top nominees for NAACP Image Awards

By Wade Sheridan
H.E.R. is nominated for six awards at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has announced the nominees for the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards with H.E.R., Drake and more receiving nominations.

H.E.R. leads all nominees with six nominations including Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Album for Back of My Mind, Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song for "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)" featuring Tauren Wells, Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for "Damage," Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) for her appearance on Jazmine Sullivan's "Girl Like Me" and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) for her song "Come Through" featuring Chris Brown.

Drake earned four nominations alongside Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's group Silk Sonic, Chlöe and Sullivan.

Nominees for Outstanding Album also include Certified Lover Boy by Drake, An Evening with Silk Sonic by Silk Sonic, Heaux Tales by Sullivan and When It's All Said and Done...Take Time by Givēon.

Nominees for Outstanding New Artist include Cynthia Erivo, Jimmie Allen, Saweetie, Tems and Zoe Wees.

Nominees Entertainer of the Year include Tiffany Haddish, Lil Nas X, Jennifer Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion and Regina King.

Nominees for Outstanding Motion Picture include Judas and the Black Messiah, King Richard, Respect, The Harder They Fall and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

A full list of nominees can be found on the official NAACP Image Awards website.

Anthony Anderson will serve as the host. The 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards will take place Feb. 26 with no live audience and air at 8 p.m. EST on BET.

