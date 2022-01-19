'Eternals,' 'Mitchells,' 'Supergirl,' 'Star Trek' lead GLAAD Awards

1/5

Brian Tyree Henry stars in the GLAAD nominated "Eternals." Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- GLAAD announced nominees for the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards on Wednesday on their TikTok Channel. The Awards will be held in Los Angeles, Calif., on April 2 and New York City on May 6. Marvel's Eternals, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, tick, tick... Boom!, West Side Story and Everybody's Talking About Jamie are nominated for Outstanding Film, Wide Release. Mitchells features the first LGBTQ protagonist in an animated film, and Eternals Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) has a husband. Tick, tick is the biography of Rent creator Jonathan Larson. Advertisement

Love, Victor, Saved by the Bell, Dickinson, Shrill and Work in Progress are among 10 Outstanding Comedy Series nominees. Batwoman, The Chi, Grey's Anatomy, The L Word: Generation Q, Pose, Star Trek: Discovery and Supergirl are among 10 Outstanding Drama Series nominees.

Discovery includes the first openly gay characters in the Star Trek universe. Supergirl features trans actors like Nicole Maines and LGBTQ characters in leading roles. Saved by the Bell's Josie Totah is also trans and Season 2 included a storyline about her character becoming more involved in LGBTQ causes.

There were 246 nominees in 30 total categories. Two categories -- Outstanding New TV Series and Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology -- are new this year.

Chucky, 4400, Hacks, The Sex Lives of College Girls, With Love and Y: The Last Man are among Outstanding New TV Series nominees. Y added a new trans character to its comic book adaptation and Chucky features gay teen protagonists.

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology nominees include Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms, DC Pride, Eighty Days, The Girl from the Sea, I Am Not Starfire and Marvel's Voices: Pride.

The GLAAD Media Awards also includes several categories in print, TV and online journalism. The complete list of nominees is available at GLAAD.org.