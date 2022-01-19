Trending
'The Circle' alum Sammie Cimarelli expecting first child

By Annie Martin

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Circle alum Sammie Cimarelli is going to be a mom.

The television personality is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, actor Spence Moore II.

Cimarelli shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with Moore. One picture shows Cimarelli baring her baby bump as Moore rests his hands on her belly.

"2022," Cimarelli captioned the post, adding a white heart emoji.

Fellow Circle alums Deleesa St. Agathe, Courtney Revolution and Mitchell Eason were among those to congratulate Cimarelli in the comments.

"Awww omg CONGRATS!! You are going to be the best mommie," St. Agathe said.

"So incredibly excited for your journey! You will both be out of this world parents without a doubt! Congrats y'all," Revolution added.

Moore confirmed the news in a post on his own account, writing, "everything I wanted."

Moore called Cimarelli "the most beautiful girl I think I've ever had a chance to share space with" in a birthday tribute to the television personality in September.

"Words cannot describe how much you mean to me. How much I care about you. How much I love you because I really do. You my person. My biggest fan, greatest supporter, and lifelong partner," he wrote on Instagram.

The actor plays Dan Decker on A.P. Bio and Chris Jackson on All American.

Cimarelli came to fame as a contestant in the first season of The Circle, where she placed third. The Netflix reality series follows a group of people who communicate via a social media app -- The Circle -- while being kept isolated from the outside world and each other.

St. Agathe, who won Season 1, welcomed her second child, daughter Tori Sky, with her husband, Trevor St. Agathe, in June.

