Entertainment News
Jan. 19, 2022 / 1:14 PM

Cardi B to cover funeral costs for victims of Bronx fire

By Wade Sheridan
Cardi B to cover funeral costs for victims of Bronx fire
Cardi B will be paying the funeral and burial costs for those killed in a recent apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Cardi B has announced plans to pay the funeral and burial costs of those who died in a recent apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The fire, considered one of the deadliest fires in New York City history, led to the deaths of 17 victims.

"I'm extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help," Cardi B said in a statement.

"I cannot imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy," she continued.

The music star is teaming up with The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to cover the costs.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams responded to Cardi B's announcement.

"We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims. The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time," he said in a statement to TMZ.

Hundreds of mourners visited a mosque in the Bronx on Sunday to attend a mass funeral service for the victims.

Medical examiner identifies all 17 victims from Bronx fire Hundreds visit NYC mosque for mass Bronx fire funeral

