Watch Live
Senate begins debating proposed voting rights bills that have stalled in the chamber
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 18, 2022 / 12:44 PM

Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates gives birth to baby boy

By Annie Martin

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Bachelor Nation couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Gates, 30, gave birth to a baby boy Tuesday after undergoing an emergency C-section.

Advertisement

Gottschalk shared the news on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of his son's footprints.

"Little man made it," he wrote. "Had emergency C-Section after pushing for about an hour and a half. Mom and baby are doing very well."

Raven Gates welcomed her first child with her husband, Adam Gottschalk, after an emergency C-section. Photo by adam_gottschalk/Instagram Stories

Gottschalk announced in an earlier post that Gates was going into labor.

"We think Baby G is coming today.." he said Monday on Instagram Stories. "Went into hospital this AM. Raven is 3cm dilated and about to start epidural #staytuned."

Gates and Gottschalk married in April 2021 and announced in July that they were expecting their first child.

Advertisement

"OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January!" Gates said at the time.

Gates and Gottschalk met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, which aired in 2017.

Prior to Bachelor in Paradise, Gates was a contestant in Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, while Gottschalk appeared in Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.

Read More

Bachelor Nation's Jordan Kimball marries at Houston wedding Iliza Shlesinger gives birth to baby girl 'Full House' alum Jodie Sweetin is engaged What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Vikings: Valhalla': War rages on in new teaser trailer
TV // 35 minutes ago
'Vikings: Valhalla': War rages on in new teaser trailer
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Vikings go to war in the new teaser trailer for Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla," which comes to the streaming service on Feb. 25.
GOT7's BamBam releases new EP, 'Slo Mo' music video
Music // 37 minutes ago
GOT7's BamBam releases new EP, 'Slo Mo' music video
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star BamBam released the solo EP "B" and a dreamy music video for the song "Slo Mo."
Hilary Duff has 'a lot in common' with 'How I Met Your Father' role
TV // 40 minutes ago
Hilary Duff has 'a lot in common' with 'How I Met Your Father' role
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff discusses what she has in common with her "How I Met Your Father" character, a struggling photographer looking for love, even though Duff is a working actor and mother of three.
'The Cuphead Show!' trailer teases fun, adventure in Netflix series
TV // 51 minutes ago
'The Cuphead Show!' trailer teases fun, adventure in Netflix series
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "The Cuphead Show!," a new animated series based on the video game "Cuphead," is coming to Netflix in February.
'Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse' special heading to Disney+ on Feb. 18
TV // 1 hour ago
'Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse' special heading to Disney+ on Feb. 18
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Disney announced on Tuesday that an animated special titled "The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse" is coming to Disney+ on Feb. 18.
'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott uncovers sinister secret at work
TV // 1 hour ago
'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott uncovers sinister secret at work
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Severance," a new thriller series directed by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott, is coming to Apple TV+.
Aidy Bryant says meeting Bob Saget was a 'formative experience'
TV // 1 hour ago
Aidy Bryant says meeting Bob Saget was a 'formative experience'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Aidy Bryant described meeting Bob Saget at a young age while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Iliza Shlesinger gives birth to baby girl
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Iliza Shlesinger gives birth to baby girl
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Comedian Iliza Shlesinger welcomed her first child, daughter Sierra Mae, with her husband, Noah Galuten.
Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Roku biopic
Movies // 2 hours ago
Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Roku biopic
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Harry Potter" actor Daniel Radcliffe will star in the new film "Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story."
'Money Heist: Korea' introduces cast in first teaser
TV // 3 hours ago
'Money Heist: Korea' introduces cast in first teaser
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area," a South Korean remake of the Spanish series "La Casa de Papel," is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Roku biopic
Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Roku biopic
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement