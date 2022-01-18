Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Mark Rylance, Kevin Costner

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- English physician Peter Roget, who compiled Roget's Thesaurus, in 1779
-- American orator/statesman Daniel Webster in 1782
-- Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girls Scouts, in 1860
-- English author A.A. Milne in 1882
-- Comedian Oliver Hardy in 1892
-- Actor Cary Grant in 1904
-- Actor Danny Kaye in 1911
-- American inventor Ray Dolby in 1933
-- Filmmaker John Boorman in 1933 (age 89)
-- Former Northern Ireland politician/Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Hume in 1937
-- Former baseball star Curt Flood in 1938
-- Singer David Ruffin in 1941
-- Singer Bobby Goldsboro in 1941 (age 81)
-- Actor Kevin Costner in 1955 (age 67)
-- Actor Mark Rylance in 1960 (age 62)
-- Actor Jesse L. Martin in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor/wrestler Dave Bautista in 1969 (age 53)
-- Rocker Jonathan Davis in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor Jason Segel in 1980 (age 42)
-- Actor Becca Tobin in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor Ashleigh Murray in 1988 (age 34)
-- Musician Thomas Raggi in 2001 (age 21)
-- Actor Samuel Joslin in 2002 (age 20)