Jan. 18, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Mark Rylance, Kevin Costner

By UPI Staff
Mark Rylance arrives on the red carpet at the "Dunkirk" New York premiere on July 18, 2017, in New York City. The actor turns 62 on January 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- English physician Peter Roget, who compiled Roget's Thesaurus, in 1779

-- American orator/statesman Daniel Webster in 1782

-- Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girls Scouts, in 1860

-- English author A.A. Milne in 1882

-- Comedian Oliver Hardy in 1892

-- Actor Cary Grant in 1904

-- Actor Danny Kaye in 1911

-- American inventor Ray Dolby in 1933

-- Filmmaker John Boorman in 1933 (age 89)

-- Former Northern Ireland politician/Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Hume in 1937

-- Former baseball star Curt Flood in 1938

-- Singer David Ruffin in 1941

-- Singer Bobby Goldsboro in 1941 (age 81)

-- Actor Kevin Costner in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Mark Rylance in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Jesse L. Martin in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor/wrestler Dave Bautista in 1969 (age 53)

-- Rocker Jonathan Davis in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Jason Segel in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Becca Tobin in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Ashleigh Murray in 1988 (age 34)

-- Musician Thomas Raggi in 2001 (age 21)

-- Actor Samuel Joslin in 2002 (age 20)

