Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Mark Rylance, Kevin Costner

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- English physician Peter Roget, who compiled Roget's Thesaurus, in 1779

-- American orator/statesman Daniel Webster in 1782

-- Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girls Scouts, in 1860

-- English author A.A. Milne in 1882

-- Comedian Oliver Hardy in 1892

-- Actor Cary Grant in 1904

-- Actor Danny Kaye in 1911

-- American inventor Ray Dolby in 1933

-- Filmmaker John Boorman in 1933 (age 89)

-- Former Northern Ireland politician/Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Hume in 1937

-- Former baseball star Curt Flood in 1938

-- Singer David Ruffin in 1941

-- Singer Bobby Goldsboro in 1941 (age 81)

-- Actor Kevin Costner in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Mark Rylance in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Jesse L. Martin in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor/wrestler Dave Bautista in 1969 (age 53)

-- Rocker Jonathan Davis in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Jason Segel in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Becca Tobin in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Ashleigh Murray in 1988 (age 34)

-- Musician Thomas Raggi in 2001 (age 21)

-- Actor Samuel Joslin in 2002 (age 20)