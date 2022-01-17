Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Dwyane Wade, Jim Carrey

1/3

Dwyane Wade arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City on May 6, 2019. The former basketball star turns 40 on January 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- Pope Pius V in 1504

-- American statesman, scientist and author Benjamin Franklin in 1706

-- Author Anne Bronte in 1820

-- British statesman David Lloyd George in 1863

-- U.S. gangster Al Capone in 1899

-- English novelist Nevil Shute in 1899

-- Actor Betty White in 1922

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer Eartha Kitt in 1927

-- Beauty specialist Vidal Sassoon in 1928

-- Actor James Earl Jones in 1931 (age 91)

-- Douglas Wilder, first black governor elected in U.S., in 1931 (age 91)

-- Puppeteer Shari Lewis in 1933

-- Talk show host Maury Povich in 1939 (age 83)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning runner Kipchoge Keino in 1940 (age 82)

-- Heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali in 1942

-- Comedian Andy Kaufman in 1949

-- Former Rolling Stones member Mick Taylor in 1949 (age 73)

-- Musician Steve Earle in 1955 (age 67)

-- Comedian Steve Harvey in 1957 (age 65)

-- Comic actor Jim Carrey in 1962 (age 60)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Writer Sebastian Junger in 1962 (age 60)

-- Rapper Lil Jon, born Jonathan Smith, in 1971 (age 51)

-- Singer Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, in 1971 (age 51)

-- Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama in 1964 (age 58)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Zooey Deschanel in 1980 (age 42)

-- Rapper Ray J, born William Ray Norwood, in 1981 (age 41)

-- Former basketball star Dwyane Wade in 1982 (age 40)

-- DJ Calvin Harris in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Kelly Marie Tran in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Lucy Boynton in 1994 (age 28)