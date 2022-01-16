Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 16, 2022 / 8:02 AM

Kelly Rizzo remembers late husband Bob Saget as 'most incredible man on Earth'

By Karen Butler
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Kelly Rizzo posted a lengthy, heartfelt statement about her late husband, comedian Bob Saget, on Instagram Saturday.

The Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos icon was found dead in a Florida hotel room last Sunday. He was 65. The cause has not yet been determined.

"My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," Rizzo posted on Instagram.

"I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love," she added. "Every ounce of it. Because that's how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you. Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I'm so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that. Bob was a force. I'm sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man. It was like nothing anyone has ever seen."

Rizzo went on to say she was grateful for the kindness and support she has received, and she promised to continue trying to raise awareness and money for Saget's favorite cause, the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

His sister died of the autoimmune disease many years ago.

"I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always. Honey, I love you more than anything, forever," she concluded in her post.

Funeral services were held Friday for Saget. His former Full House co-stars John Stamos and David Coulier, along with comedian Jeff Ross and singer John Mayer, served as pallbearers, according to UsMagazine.com.

Other attendees included Dave Chappelle, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

