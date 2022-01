Famous birthdays for Jan. 15: Regina King, Mario Van Peebles

1/3

Regina King participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing her in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 28. The actor turns 51 on January 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- French playwright Moliere, born Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, in 1622

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Philip Livingston in 1716

-- Swedish clergyman/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nathan Soderblom in 1866

-- Drummer Gene Krupa in 1909

-- Actor Lloyd Bridges in 1913

-- Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser in 1918

-- Civil rights leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martin Luther King Jr. in 1929

UPI File Photo

-- Actor Margaret O'Brien in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor Andrea Martin in 1947 (age 75)

-- Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer Ronnie Van Zant in 1948

-- Actor/singer Charo, born Maria Rosario Pilar Martinez Molina Baeza, in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Mario Van Peebles in 1957 (age 65)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor James Nesbitt in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Chad Lowe in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Regina King in 1971 (age 51)

-- Pro football quarterback Drew Brees in 1979 (age 43)

-- Rapper Pitbull, born Armando Perez, in 1981 (age 41)

-- DJ Skrillex, born Sonny John Moore, in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Chris Warren Jr. in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Dove Cameron in 1996 (age 26)