Britney Spears responds to Jamie Lynn Spears: 'I had to surrender to not caring'

Britney Spears attends the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in April 2018. Britney Spears has responded to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' recent interview on "Good Morning America." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Britney Spears has responded to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' recent interview on Good Morning America, which touched on Britney Spears' conservatorship, their relationship and more. Britney Spears, in a lengthy post on Twitter Thursday, said she watched the interview while she had a 104 degree fever. Advertisement

"I watched it with a 104 degree fever lol and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring. I just couldn't give a [expletive] but my head hurt so bad," Britney Spears said.

"The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense," she continued.

Britney Spears brought up a tribute performance Jamie Lynn Spears did for her at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards that was also discussed on GMA. Britney Spears has said in the past that she was hurt by the performance, which included remixes of her songs.

"I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!! If you were me, you might understand asking for 13 years for remixes to go into a small venue show and on tours !!!" Britney Spears said.

"Britney sitting there seeing a 15 minute performance of everything I have ever wanted.... But see, I always was the bigger person. They all got to DO IT and PLAY ME and I always sat there and took it. But see, now it's a joke ... the last thing I would ever do is ask for what was just given to her !!! So yes, they did ruin my dreams," she continued, before noting that when she asked Jamie Lynn Spears why she did the performance, that her sister responded that it wasn't her idea.

Britney Spears concluded by stating that she would be taking a break from Instagram and mentioned how her fever went down to 101 degrees.

"My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one... my family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them," she said.

Jamie Lynn Spears then responded to Britney Spears' post on Twitter with her own message on Instagram.

"I just wish her well. Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It's become exhausting when conversations and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media. I know you're going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can't diminish myself," Jamie Lynn Spears said.

"Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it's getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt's vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to," Jamie Lynn Spears continued.

Jamie Lynn Spears went on to say that she will have to set the record straight herself in order to protect her family's well being and defended releasing her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

"There are no sides, and I don't want drama, but I'm speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same. No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It's time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long," she concluded.

Britney Spears made headlines in November when a Los Angeles judge formally ended her conservatorship, which was handled by her father Jamie Spears. Her father became her legal guardian in 2008, taking over all of Britney Spears' financial decisions amid mental health concerns.