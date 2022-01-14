'Bachelorette' alum Clint Arlis dies at 34

Clint Arlis died Tuesday at age 34. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Former Bachelorette contestant Clint Arlis has died. Arlis' sister, Taylor Lulek, confirmed on Facebook that Arlis died Tuesday at age 34.

"It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th," Lulek wrote.

"Please respect our family's privacy as we try to cope with this great loss. Details on the service will follow," she said. "Thank You."

His cause of death is unknown.

Arlis was a contestant in The Bachelorette Season 11 starring Kaitlyn Bristowe, where he was eliminated in Week 3.

Bristowe addressed Arlis' death in a video Thursday on Instagram Stories, telling her followers that Arlis had "tragically passed."

"I'm not sure what happened [or] how it happened, but all I want to say is knowing him from the show, even though things didn't end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show until today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person from his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family," Bristowe said. "Clint was very well-respected in his world."

"I just don't know much right now and it's none of my business. This Instagram Story is literally just to say to anyone that knows him who might follow me that I am so sorry. It's such a huge loss and I am honestly just beside myself at this news," she added.

Nick Viall, who was the runner-up in Bristowe's season, also paid tribute to Arlis online.

"Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns season and I always enjoy are time and conversations. A very kind, unique and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint," Viall tweeted.

Season 11 ended with Bristowe choosing and getting engaged to Sean Booth. The pair split in 2018 and Bristowe has since gotten engaged to fellow Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick.