Roddy Ricch cancels 'SNL' performance after COVID-19 exposure

Roddy Ricch pulled out of this week's "Saturday Night Live" and will be replaced by Bleachers. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Roddy Ricch has canceled his performance on Saturday Night Live following an exposure to COVID-19. The 23-year-old rapper pulled out of this week's episode and will be replaced by Bleachers, Deadline reported Wednesday. Advertisement

Ricch confirmed the news in a post Wednesday on Instagram Stories.

"Due to recent COVID exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won't be able to perform on SNL this weekend. I'm working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though! LOVE," he wrote. "STAY SAFE."

Saturday's episode will mark Bleachers' SNL debut. The pop band is fronted by singer, musician and music producer Jack Antonoff.

SNL confirmed that Bleachers will take the stage.

the hardest attempt to date of taking the sadness out of saturday night bleachers are the first musical guest of 2022 on @nbcsnl! pic.twitter.com/Lj94ZajjsA— bleachers (@bleachersmusic) January 12, 2022

Ricch is known for the singles "The Box," "High Fashion" featuring Mustard and "Late at Night." He released his second studio album, Live Life Fast, in December.