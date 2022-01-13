Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 13, 2022 / 11:34 AM

Roddy Ricch cancels 'SNL' performance after COVID-19 exposure

By Annie Martin
Roddy Ricch cancels 'SNL' performance after COVID-19 exposure
Roddy Ricch pulled out of this week's "Saturday Night Live" and will be replaced by Bleachers. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Roddy Ricch has canceled his performance on Saturday Night Live following an exposure to COVID-19.

The 23-year-old rapper pulled out of this week's episode and will be replaced by Bleachers, Deadline reported Wednesday.

Ricch confirmed the news in a post Wednesday on Instagram Stories.

"Due to recent COVID exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won't be able to perform on SNL this weekend. I'm working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though! LOVE," he wrote. "STAY SAFE."

Roddy Ricch pulled out of this week's "Saturday Night Live" and will be replaced by Bleachers. Photo by roddyricch/Instagram

Saturday's episode will mark Bleachers' SNL debut. The pop band is fronted by singer, musician and music producer Jack Antonoff.

SNL confirmed that Bleachers will take the stage.

Ricch is known for the singles "The Box," "High Fashion" featuring Mustard and "Late at Night." He released his second studio album, Live Life Fast, in December.

