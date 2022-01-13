Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 13, 2022 / 11:07 AM

'Puppy Bowl XVIII' to feature 118 adoptable dogs

By Annie Martin
'Puppy Bowl XVIII' to feature 118 adoptable dogs
"Puppy Bowl XVIII" will feature 118 dogs and "Sesame Street" characters Elmo and Tango as guests. Photo courtesy of Animal Planet

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Puppy Bowl will return this year with over 100 new adoptable dogs.

Discovery+ and Animal Planet, which air the special, said in a press release Wednesday that Puppy Bowl XVIII will feature 67 shelter dogs and 33 rescue dogs from 33 states.

Advertisement

The pups will be assigned to either Team Ruff or Team Fluff, and will chase, fetch, guard, heel and sprint on a special field.

The Puppy Bowl XVIII pre-game show will begin at 1 p.m. EST on Discovery+ and Animal Planet. The show will feature Puppy Bowl sportscasters Rodt Weiler, Sheena Inu and James Hound as they "interview" coaches and players and share results from DNA tests on the dogs.

Sesame Street character Elmo and his rescue dog, Tango, will later join the broadcast for the Puppy Bowl XIII coin toss. Elmo and Tango will be cheering on Wasabi, a Chihuahua/Cocker Spaniel mix from The Sato Project.

Advertisement

In addition, Dan Schachner will return as "ruff-eree" for the game, with Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks as commentators.

This year's event will also feature puppy cheerleaders and "Adoptable Pup" segments that shine a spotlight on adoptable animals.

Puppy Bowl XVIII will air Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. EST during Super Bowl XVIII.

Read More

'Snow White': Andrew Burnap joins Disney's live-action remake 'Bigbug' trailer teases robot uprising in Jean-Pierre Jeunet film Emily Simpson thinks Steve Lodge 'took advantage of' Vicki Gunvalson What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lionel Richie to be honored with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
Music // 5 minutes ago
Lionel Richie to be honored with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Lionel Richie is set to be honored with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from the Library of Congress.
Roddy Ricch cancels 'SNL' performance after COVID-19 exposure
Entertainment News // 7 minutes ago
Roddy Ricch cancels 'SNL' performance after COVID-19 exposure
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Roddy Ricch pulled out of this week's "Saturday Night Live" and will be replaced by Bleachers.
'Drag Race Espana' Season 2 is coming soon to WOW Presents Plus
TV // 44 minutes ago
'Drag Race Espana' Season 2 is coming soon to WOW Presents Plus
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- "Drag Race España" is set to return for a second season on streaming service WOW Presents Plus in the U.S.
'Bigbug' trailer teases robot uprising in Jean-Pierre Jeunet film
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Bigbug' trailer teases robot uprising in Jean-Pierre Jeunet film
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- "Bigbug," a dark comedy sci-fi film from "Amélie" director Jean-Pierre Jeunet, is coming to Netflix in February.
'Snow White': Andrew Burnap joins Disney's live-action remake
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Snow White': Andrew Burnap joins Disney's live-action remake
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Andrew Burnap will star with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in Disney's new "Snow White" film.
Emily Simpson thinks Steve Lodge 'took advantage of' Vicki Gunvalson
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Emily Simpson thinks Steve Lodge 'took advantage of' Vicki Gunvalson
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Emily Simpson weighed in on Vicki Gunvalson's split from Steve Lodge.
Sarah Silverman praises 'Marry Me' co-star Jennifer Lopez: 'She's electric'
TV // 2 hours ago
Sarah Silverman praises 'Marry Me' co-star Jennifer Lopez: 'She's electric'
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Sarah Silverman praised her "Marry Me" co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Keanu Reeves takes the 'Colbert Questionert' on 'Late Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
Keanu Reeves takes the 'Colbert Questionert' on 'Late Show'
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves answered "The Colbert Questionert" to help Stephen Colbert understand him better on "The Late Show."
AEW 'Dynamite': Wardlow beats up CM Punk, Brody King arrives
TV // 4 hours ago
AEW 'Dynamite': Wardlow beats up CM Punk, Brody King arrives
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- CM Punk collided with Wardlow and Brody King made his debut on AEW "Dynamite."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Trace Adkins, Ginger Zee
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Trace Adkins, Ginger Zee
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Country singer Trace Adkins turns 60 and TV meteorologist Ginger Zee turns 41, among the famous birthdays for January 13.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jason Momoa announces separation from Lisa Bonet as 'Aquaman 2' wraps
Jason Momoa announces separation from Lisa Bonet as 'Aquaman 2' wraps
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
Domhnall Gleeson joins Steve Carrell in FX's 'The Patient'
Domhnall Gleeson joins Steve Carrell in FX's 'The Patient'
'The Real' co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins gives birth to her first baby
'The Real' co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins gives birth to her first baby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement