Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Trace Adkins, Ginger Zee

Trace Adkins attends the premiere of "Bennett's War" at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif., on August 13, 2019. The country star turns 60 on January 13.

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- Salmon P. Chase, sixth chief justice of the United States and whose image is on the U.S. $10,000 bill, in 1808

-- Horatio Alger, author of rags-to-riches stories, in 1832

-- Actor Frances Sternhagen in 1930 (age 92)

-- Actor Charles Nelson Reilly in 1931

-- Actor Rip Taylor in 1935

-- Actor Richard Moll in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Kevin Anderson in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 1961 (age 61)

-- Country singer Trace Adkins in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Penelope Ann Miller in 1964 (age 58)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Patrick Dempsey in 1966 (age 56)

-- TV producer Shonda Rhimes in 1970 (age 52)

-- Entrepreneur/political candidate Andrew Yang in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Michael Pena in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Orlando Bloom in 1977 (age 45)

-- TV meteorologist Ginger Zee in 1981 (age 41)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Julian Morris in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Liam Hemsworth in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Natalia Dyer in 1995 (age 27)