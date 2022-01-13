Emily Simpson thinks Steve Lodge 'took advantage of' Vicki Gunvalson

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Emily Simpson thinks Steve Lodge "took advantage of" her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Vicki Gunvalson.

The television personality appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she weighed in on Gunvalson's split from Lodge.

"I wasn't shocked because ... I felt like Steve was an opportunist," Simpson said. "And I think he took advantage of her and then, you know, when the opportunity wasn't there I think he left."

Simpson confirmed she and Gunvalson haven't spoken but said she hopes Gunvalson finds someone who treats her well.

"I feel badly though, because I think Vicki deserves someone who treats her the way she should be treated," Simpson said. "I like Vicki. I think she was great on the show. I think she deserves someone that treats her with respect and love, and she needs that."

Gunvalson and Lodge split in September after a two-year engagement.

"The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are .... moving on," Gunvalson said on Instagram at the time. "There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me."

Gunvalson later claimed Lodge had cheated, saying, "He used me, he lied to me, he's been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be." Lodge denied the claims to Entertainment Tonight.

Lodge got engaged again to his girlfriend, Janis Carlson, in December. Gunvalson reacted in a statement to Us Weekly, saying the engagement was "all about staying relevant" for Lodge.

Real Housewives of Orange County is in its 16th season on Bravo. Gunvalson left the show as a series regular after Season 13 but appeared as a friend in Season 14.