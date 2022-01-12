Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 12, 2022 / 11:04 AM

'The Real' co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins gives birth to her first baby

By UPI Staff
1/5
'The Real' co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins gives birth to her first baby
Jeannie Mai and husband Jeezy had their first child together. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jeannie Mai Jenkins, co-host of The Real, and rapper husband Jeezy had their first child together.

Jenkins, 42, announced the birth in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

She shared a photo of the baby blanket covered in footprints with the nametag "Baby Jenkins."

"I asked God for a life of love and happiness," she wrote in the caption Tuesday. "He sent me my family."

"Baby Jenkins is here," she said, adding a heart emoji.

The couple didn't share details of the child, including sex or name.

Mae shared a video from her baby shower in December. Her friends and family hosted the "shower of love" at her home with a "winter wonderland" themed party with food, music, dancing, and a game of limbo.

Mae Jenkins and Jeezy first said they were expecting after starting in vitro fertilization on their wedding day on March 27.

Advertisement

Jenkins said that they were doing the shots for two weeks and were informed after getting off a plane that they achieved pregnancy naturally.

"Of course if a doctor is calling you after any doctor's appointment you start flipping out. ... I get off the plane, I call the doctor, and the doctor is like, 'Stop taking your shots. You're pregnant. You guys got pregnant on your own.' We got pregnant a week after the wedding," she said in a YouTube video.

She shared news of her pregnancy on Sept. 20, when she wrote on an Instagram post that she had "never been this thankful to feel so alive."

"Here come the Jenkins," she wrote.

Read More

Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney Spears: 'I've only ever loved and supported her' Ashley Graham gives birth to twins: 'Our baby boys are here' Michelle Kwan gives birth to baby girl: 'She's a perfect miracle'

Latest Headlines

Melanie C joins 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' as guest judge
TV // 2 minutes ago
Melanie C joins 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' as guest judge
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Melanie C, Jade Thirlwall, "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey and more have joined "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World" as guest judges.
Domhnall Gleeson joins Steve Carrell in FX's 'The Patient'
TV // 19 minutes ago
Domhnall Gleeson joins Steve Carrell in FX's 'The Patient'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Domhnall Gleeson will join FX's cast for "The Patient" and will play opposite Steve Carell in the limited series.
Simon Cowell proposes to longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman
Entertainment News // 55 minutes ago
Simon Cowell proposes to longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman got engaged in Barbados on Christmas Eve.
SAG Awards: Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Jason Sudeikis earn nominations
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
SAG Awards: Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Jason Sudeikis earn nominations
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for the 28th annual SAG Awards on Wednesday with Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Jason Sudeikis, Sandra Oh, Jennifer Aniston and more receiving nominations.
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney Spears: 'I've only ever loved and supported her'
TV // 2 hours ago
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney Spears: 'I've only ever loved and supported her'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jamie Lynn Spears discussed her relationship with Britney Spears in a new interview with "Good Morning America" that aired on Wednesday.
Bradley Cooper says Steven Spielberg hired him to helm 'Maestro'
TV // 3 hours ago
Bradley Cooper says Steven Spielberg hired him to helm 'Maestro'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Bradley Cooper recalled how Steven Spielberg picked him to direct upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro" while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Jacob Elordi says he would 'love' to beat up his 'Euphoria' character Nate
TV // 4 hours ago
Jacob Elordi says he would 'love' to beat up his 'Euphoria' character Nate
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jacob Elordi discussed his character Nate from HBO's "Euphoria" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE 'NXT': AJ Styles battles Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker celebrates
TV // 5 hours ago
WWE 'NXT': AJ Styles battles Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker celebrates
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- AJ Styles came over from "Raw" to take on his rival Grayson Waller in the main event of WWE "NXT."
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
TV // 8 hours ago
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Stars Isla Fisher, Josh Gad and writer/director Abe Forsythe discuss their Peacock series "Wolf Like Me" and the secrets their characters are keeping.
Movie review: 'Scream' betrays its legacy by ignoring comic element
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Scream' betrays its legacy by ignoring comic element
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The new 'Scream,' fifth in the series, is shockingly short on the franchise's trademark humor and botches the commentary on modern horror sequels. It opens in theaters Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Scream' betrays its legacy by ignoring comic element
Movie review: 'Scream' betrays its legacy by ignoring comic element
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Aubrey Plaza to visit 'The White Lotus' in Season 2
Aubrey Plaza to visit 'The White Lotus' in Season 2
Betty White died of stroke, death certificate says
Betty White died of stroke, death certificate says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement