Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 12, 2022 / 10:54 AM

SAG Awards: Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Jason Sudeikis earn nominations

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
SAG Awards: Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Jason Sudeikis earn nominations
Will Smith was nominated for a SAG Award for his role in "King Richard." Lady Gaga, Jason Sudeikis, Sandra Oh and Jennifer Aniston also received nominations. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for the 28th annual SAG Awards on Wednesday with Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Jason Sudeikis, Sandra Oh, Jennifer Aniston and more receiving nominations.

Nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role include Smith for King Richard, Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, and Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick... Boom!.

Advertisement

Nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role include Gaga for House of Gucci, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Jennifer Hudson for Respect and Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos.

Advertisement

Nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series include Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game, Brian Cox for Succession, Billy Crudup for The Morning Show, Kieran Culkin for Succession and Jeremy Strong for Succession.

Nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series include Aniston for The Morning Show, Jung Ho-yeon for Squid Game, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, Sarah Snook for Succession and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show.

Nominees for Oustanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series include Sudeikis for Ted Lasso, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building, Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso and Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building.

Nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series include Oh for The Chair, Elle Fanning The Great, Juno Temple for Ted Lasso, Jean Smart for Hacks and Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso.

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced the nominees live on the official SAG Awards Instagram account.

Advertisement

The 28th annual SAG Awards are set to take place on Feb. 27 from The Baker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. The ceremony will be aired on TBS and TNT at 8 p.m. EST.

The event honors the casts of films and television shows for their performances. The full list of nominees can be found on the SAG Awards Instagram account.

Advertisement

Read More

Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson to announce SAG Award nominees Grammy Awards postponed indefinitely due to Omicron What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Real' co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins gives birth to her first baby
Entertainment News // 2 minutes ago
'The Real' co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins gives birth to her first baby
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jeannie Mai Jenkins, co-host of "The Real," and rapper husband, Jeezy, had their first child together.
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney Spears: 'I've only ever loved and supported her'
TV // 1 hour ago
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney Spears: 'I've only ever loved and supported her'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jamie Lynn Spears discussed her relationship with Britney Spears in a new interview with "Good Morning America" that aired on Wednesday.
Bradley Cooper says Steven Spielberg hired him to helm 'Maestro'
TV // 1 hour ago
Bradley Cooper says Steven Spielberg hired him to helm 'Maestro'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Bradley Cooper recalled how Steven Spielberg picked him to direct upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro" while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Jacob Elordi says he would 'love' to beat up his 'Euphoria' character Nate
TV // 3 hours ago
Jacob Elordi says he would 'love' to beat up his 'Euphoria' character Nate
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jacob Elordi discussed his character Nate from HBO's "Euphoria" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE 'NXT': AJ Styles battles Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker celebrates
TV // 3 hours ago
WWE 'NXT': AJ Styles battles Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker celebrates
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- AJ Styles came over from "Raw" to take on his rival Grayson Waller in the main event of WWE "NXT."
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
TV // 7 hours ago
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Stars Isla Fisher, Josh Gad and writer/director Abe Forsythe discuss their Peacock series "Wolf Like Me" and the secrets their characters are keeping.
Movie review: 'Scream' betrays its legacy by ignoring comic element
Movies // 8 hours ago
Movie review: 'Scream' betrays its legacy by ignoring comic element
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The new 'Scream,' fifth in the series, is shockingly short on the franchise's trademark humor and botches the commentary on modern horror sequels. It opens in theaters Friday.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 12: Jeff Bezos, Zayn Malik
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 12: Jeff Bezos, Zayn Malik
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Businessman Jeff Bezos turns 58 and singer Zayn Malik turns 29, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 12.
Mamamoo's Wheein shares 'Whee' highlight medley
Music // 20 hours ago
Mamamoo's Wheein shares 'Whee' highlight medley
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star Wheein shared clips of "Profound" and five other songs from her solo EP "Whee."
'The Great': Hulu renews Elle Fanning series for Season 3
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Great': Hulu renews Elle Fanning series for Season 3
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "The Great," a comedy-drama series starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, will return for a third season on Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Scream' betrays its legacy by ignoring comic element
Movie review: 'Scream' betrays its legacy by ignoring comic element
Betty White died of stroke, death certificate says
Betty White died of stroke, death certificate says
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Aubrey Plaza to visit 'The White Lotus' in Season 2
Aubrey Plaza to visit 'The White Lotus' in Season 2
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement