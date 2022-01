Famous birthdays for Jan. 12: Jeff Bezos, Zayn Malik

1/5

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend LACMA's Art+Film 10th annual gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 6. Jeff Bezos turns 58 on January 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- French fairy tale writer Charles Perrault, author of the Mother Goose stories, in 1628

-- Painter John Singer Sargent in 1856

-- Novelist Jack London in 1876

-- World War II Nazi leader Hermann Goering in 1893

-- Mentalist The Amazing Kreskin, born George Joseph Kresge, in 1935 (age 87)

-- Champion heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier in 1944

File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI

-- Author Haruki Murakami in 1949 (age 73)

-- Radio personality Rush Limbaugh in 1951

-- Actor Kirstie Alley in 1951 (age 71)

-- Radio personality Howard Stern in 1954 (age 68)

-- Journalist Christiane Amanpour in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Oliver Platt in 1960 (age 62)

-- Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos in 1964 (age 58)

-- Musician/film director Rob Zombie in 1965 (age 57)

-- Heather Mills, activist/former wife of Paul McCartney, in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Rachael Harris in 1968 (age 54)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Advertisement

-- Singer Melanie Chisholm in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor/singer Issa Rae in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Naya Rivera in 1987

-- Singer Zayn Malik in 1993 (age 29)