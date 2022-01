Famous birthdays for Jan. 11: Amanda Peet, Naomi Judd

1/2

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- Italian Mannerist painter Parmigianino in 1503

-- American statesman Alexander Hamilton in 1757

-- John MacDonald, first prime minister of Canada, in 1815

-- Department store founder Harry Gordon Selfridge Sr. in 1858

-- Feminist lawyer Alice Paul in 1885

-- South African novelist Alan Paton in 1903

-- Automobile designer Carroll Shelby in 1923

-- Actor Rod Taylor in 1930

-- Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien in 1934 (age 88)

-- Musician Clarence Clemons in 1942

-- Singer Naomi Judd in 1946 (age 76)

-- Author Jasper Fforde in 1961 (age 61)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Tracy Caulkins in 1963 (age 59)

-- Singer/actor Mary J. Blige in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Amanda Peet in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Aja Naomi King in 1985 (age 37)

-- Musican Cody Simpson in 1997 (age 25)