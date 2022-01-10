Teresa Giudice celebrates daughter Gia's 21st birthday: 'Best weekend'

Teresa Giudice joined her daughter Gia Giudice for her 21st birthday weekend. File Photo by s_bukley/Shutterstock

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Teresa Giudice is celebrating her daughter Gia Giudice's 21st birthday. The 49-year-old television personality joined Gia for her birthday celebrations in Miami, Fla. Advertisement

Giudice shared a photo Sunday on Instagram of herself and Gia posing during a night out. Giudice wore a rust-colored dress with cutout details, while Gia sported a strapless minidress.

"Happy 21st birthday to my Gia," Giudice captioned the post.

Gia responded in the comments, writing, "I love you mommy" alongside three heart emojis.

Giudice also posted a photo with her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

"You are my heart, my soul & my treasure so happy I found you #miami #gia21st #bestweekend," she wrote.

Giudice previously shared a slideshow of photos Saturday from Gia's celebrations on a boat. One of the pictures shows Gia posing in front of a birthday cake with marble frosting.

"Happy 21st Birthday Gia!" Giudice said.

Gia is Giudice's eldest daughter with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. The pair have three other daughters, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13.

Giudice and Joe Giudice split in 2019 after 20 years of marriage. Giudice said on Watch What Happens Live in March 2021 that she is open to marriage with Ruelas.

"I feel it, so we'll see what happens," she said.

Giudice also said Ruelas and Joe Giudice have talked over the phone.

"[Luis] said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know that he's not trying to take his place ... because I have daughters," she said.

Real Housewives of New Jersey will return for a 12th season Feb. 1 on Bravo. The network shared a trailer for the season in December that shows Giudice clash with Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs.