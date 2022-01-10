Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 10, 2022 / 10:22 AM

Teresa Giudice celebrates daughter Gia's 21st birthday: 'Best weekend'

By Annie Martin
Teresa Giudice celebrates daughter Gia's 21st birthday: 'Best weekend'
Teresa Giudice joined her daughter Gia Giudice for her 21st birthday weekend. File Photo by s_bukley/Shutterstock

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Teresa Giudice is celebrating her daughter Gia Giudice's 21st birthday.

The 49-year-old television personality joined Gia for her birthday celebrations in Miami, Fla.

Advertisement

Giudice shared a photo Sunday on Instagram of herself and Gia posing during a night out. Giudice wore a rust-colored dress with cutout details, while Gia sported a strapless minidress.

"Happy 21st birthday to my Gia," Giudice captioned the post.

Gia responded in the comments, writing, "I love you mommy" alongside three heart emojis.

Giudice also posted a photo with her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

Advertisement

"You are my heart, my soul & my treasure so happy I found you #miami #gia21st #bestweekend," she wrote.

Advertisement

Giudice previously shared a slideshow of photos Saturday from Gia's celebrations on a boat. One of the pictures shows Gia posing in front of a birthday cake with marble frosting.

"Happy 21st Birthday Gia!" Giudice said.

Advertisement

Gia is Giudice's eldest daughter with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. The pair have three other daughters, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13.

Giudice and Joe Giudice split in 2019 after 20 years of marriage. Giudice said on Watch What Happens Live in March 2021 that she is open to marriage with Ruelas.

"I feel it, so we'll see what happens," she said.

Giudice also said Ruelas and Joe Giudice have talked over the phone.

"[Luis] said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know that he's not trying to take his place ... because I have daughters," she said.

Real Housewives of New Jersey will return for a 12th season Feb. 1 on Bravo. The network shared a trailer for the season in December that shows Giudice clash with Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs.

Read More

'Real Housewives of New Jersey': Teresa clashes with Melissa, Margaret in Season 12 trailer Jennie Nguyen: Lisa Barlow 'stuck in the middle' of Jen Shah, Meredith Marks feud Noella Bergener on Nicole James friendship: 'We've had a heart-to-heart' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' teaser revisits Kanye West's early career
Movies // 9 minutes ago
'Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' teaser revisits Kanye West's early career
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy," a three-part documentary about rapper Kanye West, will open in theaters Feb. 10 ahead of its Netflix release.
Dwayne Hickman, 'The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis' star, dead at 87
Entertainment News // 26 minutes ago
Dwayne Hickman, 'The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis' star, dead at 87
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Dwayne Hickman, an actor best known for starring in "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis," has died at the age of 87.
Lisa's 'Money,' 'Lalisa' videos pass 400M views on YouTube
Music // 37 minutes ago
Lisa's 'Money,' 'Lalisa' videos pass 400M views on YouTube
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Blackpink singer Lisa celebrated after her "Money" performance video and "Lalisa" music video reached 400 million views on YouTube.
'Bel-Air' trailer introduces cast of 'Fresh Prince' reboot
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bel-Air' trailer introduces cast of 'Fresh Prince' reboot
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Bel-Air," a reimagining of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" featuring original star Will Smith as executive producer, is coming to Peacock.
Jennie Nguyen: Lisa Barlow 'stuck in the middle' of Jen Shah, Meredith Marks feud
TV // 2 hours ago
Jennie Nguyen: Lisa Barlow 'stuck in the middle' of Jen Shah, Meredith Marks feud
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Jennie Nguyen weighed in on Lisa Barlow and Jen Shah's physical altercation on "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."
Kaya Scodelario gives birth to second child: 'You made it here little one'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kaya Scodelario gives birth to second child: 'You made it here little one'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Kaya Scodelario has given birth to her second child with husband Benjamin Walker.
'Today' host Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19
TV // 3 hours ago
'Today' host Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Today" host Savannah Guthrie announced on the morning news program Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19.
BBC Three gives first look at 'Starstruck' S2 with Rose Matafeo
TV // 4 hours ago
BBC Three gives first look at 'Starstruck' S2 with Rose Matafeo
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- BBC Three has released the first image from "Starstruck" Season 2 starring Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel.
Matilda The Hun, GLOW wrestler, dead at 73
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Matilda The Hun, GLOW wrestler, dead at 73
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Deanna Booher, better known by her professional wrestling name Matilda The Hun, has died at the age of 73.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Singer Pat Benatar turns 69 and singer Rod Stewart turns 77, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 10.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hollywood remembers comedian Bob Saget's 'huge heart and abject lunacy'
Hollywood remembers comedian Bob Saget's 'huge heart and abject lunacy'
Royal family releases new portraits for Kate Middleton's 40th birthday
Royal family releases new portraits for Kate Middleton's 40th birthday
Josh Duhamel is engaged to Audra Mari
Josh Duhamel is engaged to Audra Mari
Reports: Demi Lovato back home after rehab stay
Reports: Demi Lovato back home after rehab stay
Comedian and 'Full House' alum Bob Saget dead at 65
Comedian and 'Full House' alum Bob Saget dead at 65
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement