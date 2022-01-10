Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 10, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart

By UPI Staff
Pat Benatar performs at the 35th annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, N.J., on July 29, 2017. The rocker turns 69 on January 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Poet Robinson Jeffers in 1887

-- Musician Ronnie Hawkins in 1935 (age 87)

-- Historian Stephen Ambrose in 1936

-- Olympic decathlon champion Bill Toomey in 1939 (age 83)

-- Singer Jim Croce in 1943

-- Singer Frank Sinatra Jr. in 1944

-- Singer/songwriter Rod Stewart in 1945 (age 77)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Donald Fagen in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor William Sanderson in 1944 (age 78)

-- X-rated film actor Linda Lovelace in 1949

-- Boxer George Foreman in 1949 (age 73)

-- Singer Pat Benatar in 1953 (age 69)

-- Singer Shawn Colvin in 1956 (age 66)

-- New Zealand screenwriter Fran Walsh in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Jemaine Clement in 1974 (age 48)

-- Rapper Chris Smith in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Sarah Shahi in 1980 (age 42)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
