Jan. 10, 2022 / 11:11 AM

Dwayne Hickman, 'The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis' star, dead at 87

By Wade Sheridan

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Dwayne Hickman, an actor best known for starring in The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, has died at the age of 87.

Hickman died following a battle with Parkinson's disease Sunday at his home in Los Angeles while being surrounded by family, his publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to USA Today.

The Los Angeles Times also confirmed his death.

Hickman portrayed the titular girl-crazy teenager in The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, which ran for four seasons from 1959 to 1963. Bob Denver, Warren Beatty and Tuesday Weld also starred.

The actor got his start as an extra on The Grapes of Wrath at the age of 6 and also appeared in Captain Eddie, The Boy with the Green Hair, The Lone Ranger and The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. He was a regular on The Bob Cummings Show as Cummings' nephew Chuck MacDonald.

Hickman additionally starred in films How to Stuff a Wild Bikini, Ski Party and Cat Ballou. He later became a network executive at CBS in the 1970s where he supervised the development of Maude, M*A*S*H and more.

Hickman worked as a television director on Designing Women, Head of the Class and Sister, Sister. He reprised his role as Dobie Gillis in television movies Whatever Happened to Dobie Gillis? and Bring Me the Head of Dobie Gillis.

Hickman is survived by his wife Joan Roberts and his sons Albert and John.

Comedian and 'Full House' alum Bob Saget dead at 65 Matilda The Hun, GLOW wrestler, dead at 73

