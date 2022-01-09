'Walking Dead,' 'Prodigal Son' alum Tom Payne is a first-time dad

1/2

Tom Payne (L) and Jennifer Akerman have welcomed their first child, a son. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead and Prodigal Son alum Tom Payne and his wife, singer Jennifer Akerman, have welcomed their first child. "Harrison Magnus Austin Payne, born January 5th," Payne, 39, posted on Instagram Saturday. Advertisement

"I can't believe you're here. We love you immeasurably and will always be there for you. The next big life adventure starts here! Thankyou so much to everyone at @cedarssinai, our amazing doula Carmen (@venicedelplay) and all of our friends and family for the support. Not forgetting my incredible wife @iamfinalchild who rocked the whole pregnancy and birth. I love you."

The message accompanied a photo of Payne holding his newborn's tiny hand.

The couple married in December 2020.