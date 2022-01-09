'West Side Story,' 'Succession' win big at the Golden Globes

1/5

Rachel Zegler and her movie musical "West Side Story" were big winners at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards ceremony. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- West Side Story won the Golden Globe for Best Movie Musical or Comedy at a scaled-down ceremony in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The film's stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Movie and Best Supporting Actress in a Movie respectively. Advertisement

Andrew Garfield earned the honor for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Movie for Tick Tick... Boom!

Will Smith scored the Best Actor in a Drama Movie prize for King Richard and Nicole Kidman won for Best Actress in a Drama Movie for Being the Ricardos.

Jane Campion was named Best Director of a Movie and Kodi Smit-McPhee was voted Best Supporting Actor in a Movie for their work on The Power of the Dog. The film was also selected as Best Drama Movie.

Advertisement

Kenneth Branagh won for Best Screenplay for Belfast; Encanto was named Best Animated Movie; and Drive My Car was voted Best Non-English Language Movie.

Succession was deemed Best TV Drama and its stars Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook won for Best Actor in a TV Drama and Best Supporting TV Actress.

Mj Rodriguez won for Best Actress in a TV Drama for Pose and O Yeong-su aced the Best Supporting TV Actor category for Squid Game.

Hacks won for Best TV Comedy and its star Jean Smart won for Best Actress in a TV Comedy. Jason Sudeikis garnered the title of Best Actor in a TV Comedy for Ted Lasso.

The Underground Railroad was voted Best Limited Series, and Michael Keaton and Kate Winslet won Best Actor and Actress in a Limited Series for Dopesick and Mare of Easttown respectively.

The winners of the Golden Globe Awards for film and television were revealed via social media.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced last week that the prize presentation at the Beverly Hilton Hotel would not be televised and would have no red carpet for its vaccinated and masked attendees to walk.

Advertisement

The private event also had no audience to cheer on nominees or media to cover the ceremony.

"Welcome to the 79th Annual #GoldenGlobes. Things may look a little different this year but we're here to celebrate and applaud some enormous talent starting NOW! Looking forward to where the night takes us," the HFPA tweeted Sunday night.

The decision to make the Golden Globes a smaller affair this year was made as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge in the United States, and as the bestowers of the awards remain under fire for not having a more diverse membership and for allegedly employing unethical business practices.

The HFPA hired Neil Phillips as its chief diversity officer in November and added 21 people of color to its membership last year.

NAACP Hollywood Bureau Senior Vice President Kyle Bowser was also invited to speak at Sunday's ceremony.

"Imagination is the currency that sustains and propels the entertainment industries," Boswer said, according to the Globes Twitter feed.