Reports: Demi Lovato back home after rehab stay

1/5

Demi Lovato reportedly is back home after a recent stint in rehab. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Demi Lovato is back home after seeking treatment for addiction at a Utah rehabilitation facility, multiple media outlets reported this weekend. Lovato, 29, wrote on Instagram early last month that being "California sober" -- drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana -- wasn't working anymore. Advertisement

"Sober sober is the only way to be," Lovato said.

The New York Post cited an unnamed source Saturday as saying the artist had recently been to rehab but is "doing well" at home now.

Lovato, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns "they" and "them," had been using meth and heroin when they suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018.

Lovato subsequently went to rehab and received injections of Vivitrol, which stops the effects of opioids. Lovato had also spent time in treatment facilities in 2010 and 2012.

Battles with substance abuse were chronicled in the YouTube docu-series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

"Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first," an insider told People.com.

UsMagazine.com said Sunday that Lovato's most recent stay in rehab was over in time for them to spend the holidays with their family.

Advertisement

"Demi will have a sober living companion [with] them during this transition," a source told the outlet. "It was their decision to go back to rehab."

Neither Lovato nor her representatives have publicly commented on the reports.