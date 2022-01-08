Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 8, 2022 / 10:34 AM

Sinead O'Connor's missing 17-year-old son found dead in Ireland

By Karen Butler
1/3
Sinead O'Connor's missing 17-year-old son found dead in Ireland
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor is mourning the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane O'Connor. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Ireland have confirmed the death of singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son, Shane O'Connor.

The Guardian newspaper reported the youth had been reported missing Thursday.

Advertisement

"Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday 7 January 2022, a missing person appeal in respect of Shane O'Connor, 17 years, has been stood down," a police spokesperson said.

The manner and circumstances of his death have not been released to the media.

Sinead O'Connor wrote on social media that Shane O'Connor had been hospitalized this week after two suicide attempts.

"My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace," the grieving mother posted on Friday.

On Thursday, Sinead O'Connor pleaded with the missing teen to contact her or the police so they could get him the help he needed.

She also blasted the hospital where he was being treated for allowing him to leave when he was so troubled.

Advertisement

"Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hosptial's Lynn Ward been able to go missing??? Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits," she wrote before his death.

Read More

Broadway's 'Mrs. Doubtfire' to close Jan. 10 through March 14 'Spider-Man' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend Jacob Bertrand, Vanessa Rubio say 'Cobra Kai' S4 is all about balance LaMonica Garrett celebrates '1883' inclusion of Black cowboys

Latest Headlines

Amy Schneider is first woman to pass $1M milestone on 'Jeopardy!'
TV // 11 minutes ago
Amy Schneider is first woman to pass $1M milestone on 'Jeopardy!'
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Contestant Amy Schneider passed the $1 million milestone on "Jeopardy!" Friday.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 8: Gaby Hoffmann, Jenny Lewis
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 8: Gaby Hoffmann, Jenny Lewis
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Gaby Hoffmann turns 40 and singer Jenny Lewis turns 46, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 8.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel join Wes Anderson's Roald Dahl adaptation
Movies // 20 hours ago
Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel join Wes Anderson's Roald Dahl adaptation
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley are set to star in Wes Anderson's upcoming adaptation of Roald Dahl's "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" for Netflix.
'The Boys' Season 3 to premiere June 3, teaser released
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Boys' Season 3 to premiere June 3, teaser released
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "The Boys" Season 3 will premiere on June 3, Amazon Prime Video announced on Friday.
Stars mourn Sidney Poitier: 'He showed us how to reach for the stars'
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Stars mourn Sidney Poitier: 'He showed us how to reach for the stars'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Stars such as Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Viola Davis are paying tribute to legendary actor Sidney Poitier on social media following his death.
TVXQ's Max Changmin takes the stage in 'Fever' video
Music // 21 hours ago
TVXQ's Max Changmin takes the stage in 'Fever' video
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Max Changmin released a performance video for the song "Fever" ahead of the release of his solo EP "Devil."
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town to launch 'Bandwagon' tour in May
Music // 22 hours ago
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town to launch 'Bandwagon' tour in May
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Country music stars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will reunite for a second "Bandwagon" tour in 2022.
What to stream this weekend: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' S14, 'Euphoria' S2
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' S14, 'Euphoria' S2
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 14, "Euphoria" Season 2, "The Tender Bar," "The Righteous Gemstones" Season 2 and "Search Party" Season 5 are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
'Bachelor's Lesley Murphy says infant daughter Nora has COVID-19
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
'Bachelor's Lesley Murphy says infant daughter Nora has COVID-19
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" and "Bachelor Winter Games" alum Lesley Murphy said her baby girl tested positive for COVID-19.
Ashley Graham gives birth to twins: 'Our baby boys are here'
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Ashley Graham gives birth to twins: 'Our baby boys are here'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Sports Illustrated model Ashley Graham welcomed twin sons with her husband, Justin Ervin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ashley Graham gives birth to twins: 'Our baby boys are here'
Ashley Graham gives birth to twins: 'Our baby boys are here'
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
Ashley Graham reaches 40 weeks of pregnancy: 'Due dates are just a suggestion'
Ashley Graham reaches 40 weeks of pregnancy: 'Due dates are just a suggestion'
Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel join Wes Anderson's Roald Dahl adaptation
Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel join Wes Anderson's Roald Dahl adaptation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement