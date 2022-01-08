Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 8, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 8: Gaby Hoffmann, Jenny Lewis

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for Jan. 8: Gaby Hoffmann, Jenny Lewis
Gaby Hoffmann attends the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on January 30, 2016. The actor turns 40 on January 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Publisher Frank Doubleday in 1862

-- Actor William Hartnell in 1908

-- Comic actor Larry Storch in 1923 (age 99)

-- Newsman Charles Osgood in 1933 (age 89)

-- Elvis Presley, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "undisputed king," in 1935

-- Singer Shirley Bassey in 1937 (age 85)

Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

-- Game show host Bob Eubanks in 1938 (age 84)

-- British comedian Graham Chapman in 1941

-- Actor Yvette Mimieux in 1942 (age 80)

-- British physicist/author Stephen Hawking 1942

-- Author Terry Brooks in 1944 (age 78)

-- Radio talk show host Kojo Nnamdi in 1945 (age 77)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Robby Krieger in 1946 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member David Bowie in 1947

-- Guitarist/singer Terry Sylvester in 1947 (age 75)

-- Singer R. Kelly, born as Robert Sylvester Kelly, in 1967 (age 55)

-- Singer Jenny Lewis in 1976 (age 46)

Advertisement

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Windell Middlebrooks in 1979

-- Actor Sam Riley in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Genevieve Padalecki in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Gaby Hoffmann in 1982 (age 40)

-- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Freddie Stroma in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Cynthia Erivo in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Khylin Rhambo in 1996 (age 26)

-- Rocker Damiano David in 1999 (age 23)

-- Singer Noah Cyrus in 2000 (age 22)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Read More

Kim Jong Un's decade in power: Starvation, repression, brutal rule

Latest Headlines

Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel join Wes Anderson's Roald Dahl adaptation
Movies // 12 hours ago
Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel join Wes Anderson's Roald Dahl adaptation
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley are set to star in Wes Anderson's upcoming adaptation of Roald Dahl's "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" for Netflix.
'The Boys' Season 3 to premiere June 3, teaser released
TV // 12 hours ago
'The Boys' Season 3 to premiere June 3, teaser released
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "The Boys" Season 3 will premiere on June 3, Amazon Prime Video announced on Friday.
Stars mourn Sidney Poitier: 'He showed us how to reach for the stars'
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Stars mourn Sidney Poitier: 'He showed us how to reach for the stars'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Stars such as Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Viola Davis are paying tribute to legendary actor Sidney Poitier on social media following his death.
TVXQ's Max Changmin takes the stage in 'Fever' video
Music // 13 hours ago
TVXQ's Max Changmin takes the stage in 'Fever' video
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Max Changmin released a performance video for the song "Fever" ahead of the release of his solo EP "Devil."
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town to launch 'Bandwagon' tour in May
Music // 14 hours ago
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town to launch 'Bandwagon' tour in May
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Country music stars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will reunite for a second "Bandwagon" tour in 2022.
What to stream this weekend: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' S14, 'Euphoria' S2
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' S14, 'Euphoria' S2
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 14, "Euphoria" Season 2, "The Tender Bar," "The Righteous Gemstones" Season 2 and "Search Party" Season 5 are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
'Bachelor's Lesley Murphy says infant daughter Nora has COVID-19
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
'Bachelor's Lesley Murphy says infant daughter Nora has COVID-19
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" and "Bachelor Winter Games" alum Lesley Murphy said her baby girl tested positive for COVID-19.
Ashley Graham gives birth to twins: 'Our baby boys are here'
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Ashley Graham gives birth to twins: 'Our baby boys are here'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Sports Illustrated model Ashley Graham welcomed twin sons with her husband, Justin Ervin.
Bon Jovi to launch U.S. tour in April
Music // 15 hours ago
Bon Jovi to launch U.S. tour in April
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Bon Jovi will perform on a new U.S. tour beginning in Omaha, Neb., in April.
Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor and activist, dies at 94
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor and activist, dies at 94
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Sidney Poitier, a trailblazing actor known for "The Defiant Ones," "Lilies of the Field" and "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," has died.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ashley Graham gives birth to twins: 'Our baby boys are here'
Ashley Graham gives birth to twins: 'Our baby boys are here'
Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'
Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'
'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement