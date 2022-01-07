Trending
Jan. 7, 2022

What to stream this weekend: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' S14, 'Euphoria' S2

By Wade Sheridan
What to stream this weekend: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' S14, 'Euphoria' S2
RuPaul appears backstage during the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2019. "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 14 kicks off on Friday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race rules the werkroom once again for Season 14, Euphoria is back for its second season and Ben Affleck stars in George Clooney's The Tender Bar this weekend.

In addition, The Righteous Gemstones enters into its second season, Search Party continues with Season 5 and Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q star in new comedy series Pivoting.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'The Tender Bar' -- Amazon Prime Video

Ben Affleck is a father figure to Tye Sheridan in The Tender Bar, which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video. George Clooney serves as director on the film. Sheridan's J.R. grew up without his biological father, but was helped by his uncle Charlie (Affleck) as he pursues his dreams of becoming a writer. Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe, Briana Middleton, Max Martini also star.

TV

'Search Party' Season 5 -- HBO Max

Alia Shawkat's Dory begins a new business partnership with Jeff Goldblum after her near-death experience in Search Party Season 5, which arrives Friday on HBO Max. Dory brings in her friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the fold as well, leading to an altruistic and terrifying journey.

'WWE SmackDown' -- Fox

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been medically cleared to return after he tested positive for COVID-19 on WWE SmackDown, which airs Friday at 8 p.m. EST. Reigns will be confronted by his rival, newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar who has been reunited with Paul Heyman, the same manager Reigns recently fired.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14 -- VH1

A new group of 14 queens -- including the show's first-ever straight contestant and the first contestant from Michigan -- will compete to become America's Next Drag Superstar on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14, which begins Friday at 8 p.m. EST on VH1. The winner will receive a $100,000 cash prize. RuPaul returns to host and will serve as a judge alongside Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

'AEW: Battle of the Belts' -- TNT

All Elite Wrestling presents a new special event titled Battle of the Belts, which arrives Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on TNT. AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker defends her title against inaugural champion Riho. TNT Champion Cody Rhodes also defends his title against Sammy Guevara.

'Pivoting' -- Fox

Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q are three best friends dealing the death of their group's fourth member in Pivoting, which premieres Sunday at 8:30 p.m. EST on Fox. The trio, realizing that life is short, begin to pivot their lives by making a series of impulsive decisions.

'Euphoria' Season 2 -- HBO

Zendaya returns for Euphoria Season 2, which begins Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO. Zendaya's Rue continues to deal with addiction and her love for Jules, portrayed by Hunter Schafer. Angus Cloud, Maupe Apatow, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney also star in the teen drama series.

'The Righteous Gemstones' -- HBO

Danny McBride's Righteous Gemstones is back for its second season, which kicks off Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on HBO. The series follows a rich and famous televangelist family known for their greed. McBride, John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Troy Anthony Hogan and Walton Goggins also star.

