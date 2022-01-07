Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 7, 2022 / 11:12 AM

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor and activist, dies at 94

By Annie Martin
1/4
Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor and activist, dies at 94
Sidney Poitier, a trailblazing actor known for "The Defiant Ones," "Lilies of the Field" and "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," has died. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor and activist Sidney Poitier has died.

NBC News reported Friday that Poitier, previously one of the last remaining living stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died at age 94. His cause of death has not been announced.

Advertisement

Fred Mitchell, the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs, also confirmed the news to Deadline.

Poitier was known for such films as The Defiant Ones, Lilies of the Field, Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. He received three Academy Award nominations during his career and was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Homer Smith in Lilies of the Field.

The actor was born in Miami in 1927 and grew up in the Bahamas. He enlisted in the Army during World War II and later started his acting career by joining the American Negro Theater.

Poitier came to fame as an actor in the 1950s. Several of his films, including A Raisin in the Sun, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night, challenged stereotypes and addressed racial issues.

Advertisement

In addition to acting, Poitier was an activist for civil rights and racial equality. He also served as ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan from 1997 to 2007.

Poitier most recently starred in the TV movie The Last Brickmaker in America, released in 2001.

Read More

Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in Apple TV+ biopic Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata expecting child 'Enola Holmes 2': Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge dance in on-set video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bon Jovi to launch U.S. tour in April
Music // 14 minutes ago
Bon Jovi to launch U.S. tour in April
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Bon Jovi will perform on a new U.S. tour beginning in Omaha, Neb., in April.
'Enola Holmes 2': Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge dance in on-set video
Movies // 59 minutes ago
'Enola Holmes 2': Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge dance in on-set video
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge on the "Enola Homes 2" set after wrapping filming.
Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in Apple TV+ biopic
Movies // 1 hour ago
Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in Apple TV+ biopic
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Rooney Mara will star in a new film about Audrey Hepburn directed by Luca Guadagnino.
'Fallout': 'Westworld's' Jonathan Nolan to direct pilot
TV // 2 hours ago
'Fallout': 'Westworld's' Jonathan Nolan to direct pilot
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Westworld" co-creator Jonathan Nolan will direct the pilot episode of "Fallout" for Amazon, based on the popular video game series of the same name.
Jeremiah Duggar engaged to Hannah Wissmann after short courtship
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Jeremiah Duggar engaged to Hannah Wissmann after short courtship
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Counting On" star Jeremiah Duggar proposed to Hannah Wissmann less than three months after going public with their relationship.
Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata expecting child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata expecting child
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Pig" actor Nicolas Cage is expecting his third child, his first with his wife, Riko Shibata.
Kanye West, Julia Fox turn date night into photoshoot
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kanye West, Julia Fox turn date night into photoshoot
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, joined Julia Fox for a date night that turned into a photo shoot.
Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 4 hours ago
Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning confirmed that a discreetly named TikTok account belongs to her while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'
Music // 4 hours ago
The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released on Friday his fifth studio album titled "Dawn FM."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Lauren Cohan, Nicolas Cage
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Lauren Cohan, Nicolas Cage
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Lauren Cohan turns 40 and actor Nicolas Cage turns 58, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 7.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway as 'Music Man' resumes performances
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway as 'Music Man' resumes performances
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard to divorce
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard to divorce
Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'
Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement