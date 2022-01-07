Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 7, 2022 / 8:49 AM

Kanye West, Julia Fox turn date night into photoshoot

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Kanye West, Julia Fox turn date night into photoshoot
Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, joined his new partner Julia Fox for a photo shoot with Interview Magazine. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, joined Julia Fox for a date night that turned into a photo shoot.

The photos were taken by Interview Magazine as Ye and Fox had a dinner date at Italian resturant Carbone in New York City. Yet set up the photoshoot as a surprise and directed it while guests dined.

Advertisement

Ye, 44, and Fox. 31, were photographed romantically embracing each other in a hallway.

Fox, who is best known for starring in Uncut Gems, is also pictured laying on top of Ye in front of a rack of clothes.

Advertisement

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night," Fox said to Interview Magazine about the experience before noting that she also saw Slave Play with the rapper and that he surprised her with a suite full of clothes at a hotel.

"It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like that on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future, I'm loving the ride," Fox continued.

Ye was previously married to Kim Kardashian, who requested in December to be considered legally single. Kardashian has recently been linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Ye is reportedly set to headline the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival along with Billie Eilish, sources confirmed to Billboard.

Advertisement

Variety also reported that Ye will headline Coachella, citing sources, along with The Los Angeles Times.

Ye released a deluxe version of his most recent album Donda featuring five new tracks in November.

Read More

Kanye West releases deluxe edition of 'Donda' with new songs Kim Kardashian files to be legally single, ditch last name of 'West' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in Apple TV+ biopic
Movies // 2 minutes ago
Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in Apple TV+ biopic
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Rooney Mara will star in a new film about Audrey Hepburn directed by Luca Guadagnino.
'Fallout': 'Westworld's' Jonathan Nolan to direct pilot
TV // 35 minutes ago
'Fallout': 'Westworld's' Jonathan Nolan to direct pilot
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Westworld" co-creator Jonathan Nolan will direct the pilot episode of "Fallout" for Amazon, based on the popular video game series of the same name.
Jeremiah Duggar engaged to Hannah Wissmann after short courtship
Entertainment News // 36 minutes ago
Jeremiah Duggar engaged to Hannah Wissmann after short courtship
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Counting On" star Jeremiah Duggar proposed to Hannah Wissmann less than three months after going public with their relationship.
Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata expecting child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata expecting child
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Pig" actor Nicolas Cage is expecting his third child, his first with his wife, Riko Shibata.
Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning confirmed that a discreetly named TikTok account belongs to her while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'
Music // 3 hours ago
The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released on Friday his fifth studio album titled "Dawn FM."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Lauren Cohan, Nicolas Cage
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Lauren Cohan, Nicolas Cage
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Lauren Cohan turns 40 and actor Nicolas Cage turns 58, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 7.
James Corden of 'The Late Late Show' tests COVID-19 positive
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
James Corden of 'The Late Late Show' tests COVID-19 positive
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- James Corden became the latest host of late-night television to announce that he has contracted COVID-19.
Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson to announce SAG Award nominees
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson to announce SAG Award nominees
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild announced Thursday that Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson will announce the nominations for this years SAG Awards.
'Next Influencer': TikTok creators compete against each other in S3 teaser
TV // 20 hours ago
'Next Influencer': TikTok creators compete against each other in S3 teaser
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Eleven TikTok creators gather under one roof in the new teaser trailer for Season 3 of reality series, "Next Influencer."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway as 'Music Man' resumes performances
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway as 'Music Man' resumes performances
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard to divorce
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard to divorce
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement