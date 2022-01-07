Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 7, 2022 / 9:36 AM

Jeremiah Duggar engaged to Hannah Wissmann after short courtship

By Annie Martin

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Jeremiah Duggar is engaged to be married.

The 23-year-old television personality recently proposed to his girlfriend, Hannah Wissmann, less than three months after going public with their relationship.

Advertisement

Duggar shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside photos from his proposal.

"She said YES!!!! Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!" Duggar captioned the post.

Duggar thanked his twin brother, Jed Duggar, and sister-in-law Katey Nakatsu Duggar for their help with his proposal.

Wissman confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

Advertisement

"YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!! Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more. You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!" Wissman wrote.

Advertisement

Duggar and Wissmann went public with their relationship in late October.

"Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!!" Duggar said on Instagram at the time. "Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future."

Duggar and his family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and went on to star on Counting On. He is the 11th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children.

Read More

Jana Duggar says child wandered outside, leading to endangerment charge Former '19 Kids' reality star Josh Duggar convicted on child porn charges Jill Duggar says she had miscarriage while pregnant with third child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in Apple TV+ biopic
Movies // 6 minutes ago
Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in Apple TV+ biopic
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Rooney Mara will star in a new film about Audrey Hepburn directed by Luca Guadagnino.
'Fallout': 'Westworld's' Jonathan Nolan to direct pilot
TV // 39 minutes ago
'Fallout': 'Westworld's' Jonathan Nolan to direct pilot
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Westworld" co-creator Jonathan Nolan will direct the pilot episode of "Fallout" for Amazon, based on the popular video game series of the same name.
Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata expecting child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata expecting child
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Pig" actor Nicolas Cage is expecting his third child, his first with his wife, Riko Shibata.
Kanye West, Julia Fox turn date night into photoshoot
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Kanye West, Julia Fox turn date night into photoshoot
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, joined Julia Fox for a date night that turned into a photo shoot.
Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning confirmed that a discreetly named TikTok account belongs to her while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'
Music // 3 hours ago
The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released on Friday his fifth studio album titled "Dawn FM."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Lauren Cohan, Nicolas Cage
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Lauren Cohan, Nicolas Cage
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Lauren Cohan turns 40 and actor Nicolas Cage turns 58, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 7.
James Corden of 'The Late Late Show' tests COVID-19 positive
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
James Corden of 'The Late Late Show' tests COVID-19 positive
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- James Corden became the latest host of late-night television to announce that he has contracted COVID-19.
Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson to announce SAG Award nominees
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson to announce SAG Award nominees
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild announced Thursday that Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson will announce the nominations for this years SAG Awards.
'Next Influencer': TikTok creators compete against each other in S3 teaser
TV // 20 hours ago
'Next Influencer': TikTok creators compete against each other in S3 teaser
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Eleven TikTok creators gather under one roof in the new teaser trailer for Season 3 of reality series, "Next Influencer."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway as 'Music Man' resumes performances
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway as 'Music Man' resumes performances
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard to divorce
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard to divorce
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement