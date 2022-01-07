Trending
Jan. 7, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Lauren Cohan, Nicolas Cage

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Lauren Cohan, Nicolas Cage
Lauren Cohan attends the premiere of a"Mile 22" at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles on August 9, 2018. The actor turns 40 on January 7. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800

-- St. Bernadette, born Marie-Bernarde Soubirous, in 1844

-- Film executive Adolph Zukor in 1873

-- Author Zora Neale Hurston in 1891

-- Actor Butterfly McQueen in 1911

-- Author William Blatty in 1928

-- Rolling Stone magazine publisher Jann Wenner in 1947 (age 75)

-- Singer Kenny Loggins in 1948 (age 74)

File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI

-- Actor Erin Gray in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor David Caruso in 1956 (age 66)

-- Television personality Katie Couric in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Nicolas Cage in 1964 (age 58)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Irrfan Khan in 1967

-- Actor Jeremy Renner in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Dustin Diamond in 1977

-- Actor Lauren Cohan in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Brett Dalton in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Robert Sheehan in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Marcus Scribner in 2000 (age 22)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021

James Corden of 'The Late Late Show' tests COVID-19 positive
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
James Corden of 'The Late Late Show' tests COVID-19 positive
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- James Corden became the latest host of late-night television to announce that he has contracted COVID-19.
Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson to announce SAG Award nominees
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson to announce SAG Award nominees
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild announced Thursday that Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson will announce the nominations for this years SAG Awards.
'Next Influencer': TikTok creators compete against each other in S3 teaser
TV // 14 hours ago
'Next Influencer': TikTok creators compete against each other in S3 teaser
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Eleven TikTok creators gather under one roof in the new teaser trailer for Season 3 of reality series, "Next Influencer."
Peter Bogdanovich, Oscar-nominated director, dead at 82
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Peter Bogdanovich, Oscar-nominated director, dead at 82
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Peter Bogdanovich, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker known for "The Last Picture Show" and other films, has died at the age of 82.
Mamamoo's Moonbyul acts out in 'Lunatic' visual film
Music // 14 hours ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul acts out in 'Lunatic' visual film
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul shared a teaser for "Lunatic," a song from her solo EP "6equence."
'Don't Look Up' sets new Netflix weekly viewing record
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Don't Look Up' sets new Netflix weekly viewing record
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- "Don't Look Up," a film directed by Adam McKay and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, broke viewing records following its release.
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway as 'Music Man' resumes performances
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway as 'Music Man' resumes performances
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman returned to Broadway on Thursday as performances of "The Music Man" are set to resume.
'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- "The Daily Show" unveiled plaques featuring president Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and other "Heroes of the Freedomsurrection" in Manhattan.
Movie review: 'The 355' has all the cliches but none of the fun
Movies // 15 hours ago
Movie review: 'The 355' has all the cliches but none of the fun
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6 (UPI) -- "The 355," starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Fan BingBing, is afraid to have fun with its story.
'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry takes on 'intelligent entity' in space
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry takes on 'intelligent entity' in space
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- "Moonfall," a sci-fi action film starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley, opens in theaters in February 2022.
