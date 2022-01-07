Ashley Graham gives birth to twins: 'Our baby boys are here'

1/5

Ashley Graham welcomed twin sons with her husband, Justin Ervin. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Ashley Graham is a mom of three. The 34-year-old model welcomed twin sons with her husband, Justin Ervin, on Friday. Advertisement

Graham shared the news in a post on Instagram Stories.

"Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy," Graham wrote.

"I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all," she said. "Much love, AG."

Graham had shared baby bump photos Monday after reaching 40 weeks of pregnancy.

"Made it full term today (40 weeks!). Due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday," Graham wrote.

Graham and Ervin also have an older son, Isaac Menelik, who turns two years old this month. The couple announced Graham's second pregnancy in July and said in September that they were expecting twin boys.

"the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us," Graham said in July.

Graham is known for her modeling work with Lane Bryant, Addition Elle and Sports Illustrated.