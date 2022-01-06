Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 6, 2022 / 9:49 AM

Noella Bergener on Nicole James friendship: 'We've had a heart-to-heart'

By Annie Martin

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Noella Bergener says she's had a "heart-to-heart" with Nicole James following their issues on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The television personality gave an update on her friendship with James during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Season 16, Episode 4 showed Bergener have an emotional lunch with James where she discussed her divorce. Fans came to Bergener's defense after James later shared details from the conversation with their co-star Heather Dubrow.

On WWHL, Bergener was asked if she is still friends with James.

"So, I saw everything that the viewers saw as well, and I called it out in the moment," Bergener said.

"The thing though with Nicole is, we've had a heart-to-heart. There's some things that you don't really understand, that now I have a very clear understanding of, is how she was robbed of her voice," she added. "I can't wait, I hope that she has an opportunity to tell what she told me, because it's pretty shocking stuff."

Bergener then voiced her love for James, calling her "a great girl."

Bergener also gave an update on her divorce from her husband, James Bergener.

Advertisement

"It's so ridiculous. He still has not finalized our agreement, so currently right now, a big part of our settlement was me having an NDA on me. So the fact that he's having me out here being able to talk to him... I mean, come on, dude. Like, wrap this thing up," she said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is in its 16th season on Bravo.

Read More

Larsa Pippen calls out Alexia Echevarria for OnlyFans remarks 'Today' host Hoda Kotb tests positive for COVID-19 Michelle Kwan gives birth to baby girl: 'She's a perfect miracle' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Naomi Grossman reveals 'AHS' makeup secrets on 'Painted with Raven'
Entertainment News // 6 minutes ago
Naomi Grossman reveals 'AHS' makeup secrets on 'Painted with Raven'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- "American Horror Story" actor Naomi Grossman served as guest judge on Thursday's episode of "Painted with Raven" and shared some behind-the-scenes details of her character's unusual look.
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard to divorce
Entertainment News // 7 minutes ago
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard to divorce
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Former Victoria's Secret model Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard have split after more than three years of marriage.
'The White Lotus': Michael Imperioli joins Season 2
TV // 49 minutes ago
'The White Lotus': Michael Imperioli joins Season 2
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- "The Sopranos" actor Michael Imperioli will star in Season 2 of the HBO series "The White Lotus."
Brandy looks back on 'Cinderella' and Whitney Houston: 'I'm still not over it'
TV // 1 hour ago
Brandy looks back on 'Cinderella' and Whitney Houston: 'I'm still not over it'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Brandy reminisced on her 1997 "Cinderella" film that also starred Whitney Houston while appearing on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.
'Today' host Hoda Kotb tests positive for COVID-19
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Today' host Hoda Kotb tests positive for COVID-19
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb tested positive for COVID-19 but said she is "feeling good" and looking forward to returning to "Today."
Michelle Kwan gives birth to baby girl: 'She's a perfect miracle'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Michelle Kwan gives birth to baby girl: 'She's a perfect miracle'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Retired Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan welcomed her first child, daughter Kalista Belle.
John Mayer tests positive for COVID-19, exits Dead & Company show
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
John Mayer tests positive for COVID-19, exits Dead & Company show
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- John Mayer has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform with Dead & Company at the upcoming Playing in the Sand festival in Mexico.
Cate Blanchett says 'Don't Look Up' is 'more of a documentary'
TV // 2 hours ago
Cate Blanchett says 'Don't Look Up' is 'more of a documentary'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Cate Blanchett compared her film "Don't Look Up" to a documentary and played "Hey Robot" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
AEW 'Dynamite': Adam Page, Bryan Danielson have championship rematch
TV // 3 hours ago
AEW 'Dynamite': Adam Page, Bryan Danielson have championship rematch
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page defended his title against Bryan Danielson for the second time on "Dynamite."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 6: Eddie Redmayne, Howie Long
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 6: Eddie Redmayne, Howie Long
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Actor Eddie Redmayne turns 40 and football Hall of Fame member Howie Long turns 62, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 6.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Kim Mi-soo, South Korean star of 'Snowdrop,' dead at 29
Kim Mi-soo, South Korean star of 'Snowdrop,' dead at 29
Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrate Magnolia Network launch on 'GMA'
Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrate Magnolia Network launch on 'GMA'
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement