Noella Bergener on Nicole James friendship: 'We've had a heart-to-heart'

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Noella Bergener says she's had a "heart-to-heart" with Nicole James following their issues on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The television personality gave an update on her friendship with James during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Season 16, Episode 4 showed Bergener have an emotional lunch with James where she discussed her divorce. Fans came to Bergener's defense after James later shared details from the conversation with their co-star Heather Dubrow.

On WWHL, Bergener was asked if she is still friends with James.

"So, I saw everything that the viewers saw as well, and I called it out in the moment," Bergener said.

"The thing though with Nicole is, we've had a heart-to-heart. There's some things that you don't really understand, that now I have a very clear understanding of, is how she was robbed of her voice," she added. "I can't wait, I hope that she has an opportunity to tell what she told me, because it's pretty shocking stuff."

Bergener then voiced her love for James, calling her "a great girl."

Bergener also gave an update on her divorce from her husband, James Bergener.

Advertisement

"It's so ridiculous. He still has not finalized our agreement, so currently right now, a big part of our settlement was me having an NDA on me. So the fact that he's having me out here being able to talk to him... I mean, come on, dude. Like, wrap this thing up," she said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is in its 16th season on Bravo.