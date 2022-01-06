'Today' host Hoda Kotb tests positive for COVID-19

1/5

Hoda Kotb tested positive for COVID-19 but said she is "feeling good" and looking forward to returning to "Today." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Today host Hoda Kotb says she tested positive for COVID-19. The 57-year-old television personality told her Today co-anchors that she is quarantining at home but feeling good and hoping to return to work soon.

Kotb is vaccinated and has received her booster shot, according to NBC News.

Hoda Kotb has tested positive for COVID-19. She tells us she's doing just fine, and we look forward to having her back soon. pic.twitter.com/pT1VV5cqPR— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 6, 2022

Kotb thanked fans for their well wishes in a tweet Thursday.

"Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo," she wrote.

Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. ❤️ cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 6, 2022

The View host Whoopi Goldberg also recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has been absent from her show this week. She appeared on The View remotely Wednesday to give a health update.

"It could have been much, much, much, much worse, I'm sure, and it wasn't. I'm really lucky and I'm really glad that everyone is now testing negative," Goldberg said of her family.

Late Night host Seth Meyers said Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was cancelling his show for the rest of the week.

In addition, singer John Mayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform with Dead & Company at Playing in the Sand music festival in Mexico.