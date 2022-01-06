Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 6, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 6: Eddie Redmayne, Howie Long

By UPI Staff
1/4
Eddie Redmayne arrives on the red carpet at "The Aeronauts" New York premiere at SVA Theater on December 4, 2019. The actor turns 40 on January 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- French battlefield leader St. Joan of Arc in 1412

-- French inventor Jacques-Étienne Montgolfier in 1745

-- German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann in 1822

-- Lebanese writer Khalil Gibran in 1883

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Early Wynn in 1920

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Cary Middlecoff in 1921

-- Auto executive John DeLorean in 1925

-- Author E.L. Doctorow in 1931

-- U.S. football coach/broadcaster Lou Holtz in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor Bonnie Franklin in 1944

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Syd Barrett in 1946

-- Actor Rowan Atkinson in 1955 (age 67)

-- Hall of Fame golfer Nancy Lopez in 1957 (age 65)

-- Journalist Nigella Lawson in 1960 (age 62)

-- Hall of Fame football player/actor/broadcaster Howie Long in 1960 (age 62)

File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
-- Film composer AR Rahman in 1967 (age 55)

-- Filmmaker John Singleton in 1968

-- Actor Norman Reedus in 1969 (age 53)

-- Television chef Ree Drummond in 1969 (age 53)

-- Television personality Julie Chen in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Eddie Redmayne in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Kate McKinnon in 1984 (age 38)

-- Businessman Eric Trump in 1984 (age 38)

-- Podcaster/author Hilaria Baldwin in 1984 (age 38)

-- Rock singer Alex Turner in 1986 (age 36)

File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI

