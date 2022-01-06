'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York

1/5

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Daily Show has installed monuments in New York marking the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Comedy Central series unveiled plaques featuring president Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz and other "Heroes of the Freedomsurrection" Thursday in Manhattan. Advertisement

"We put up monuments to the patriots who fought against America on January 6th. Please don't tear them down, because history. 23rd St. and Broadway. Today only until 11pm," producers tweeted.

The description beneath Trump's image says that "no hero played a bigger part in the Freedomsurrection" than the former president.

"While his efforts were not enough to keep him in the White House, his bravery on January 6 will never be forgotten, unless Republicans retake Congress and disband the committees investigating it," the plaque reads.

The Daily Show is hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden criticized Trump in a speech commemorating the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot, where Trump supporters overran the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

"I will stand in the breach. I will defend this nation, and I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy," Biden said.

In the year since the attack, more than 700 people have been charged with crimes for their participation in what's been described as an insurrection.

A select panel of House members are working together to gather more information about the riots and the Trump administration's response.