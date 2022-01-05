Sundance Film Festival cancels Utah events, moves ahead online

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival announced Wednesday that in-person events for 2022 have been canceled due to the Omicron surge. The online portion of the festival will continue as planned Jan. 20 - 30.
"Despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures across the country," the festival wrote in an e-mail. "With case numbers forecasted to peak in our host community the week of the festival we cannot knowingly put our staff and community at risk."