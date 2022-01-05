Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 5, 2022 / 3:46 PM

Sundance Film Festival cancels Utah events, moves ahead online

By Fred Topel
1/5
Sundance Film Festival cancels Utah events, moves ahead online
Crowds line up at the Egyptian Theater on Main Street. Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival announced Wednesday that in-person events for 2022 have been canceled due to the Omicron surge. The online portion of the festival will continue as planned Jan. 20 - 30.

"Despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures across the country," the festival wrote in an e-mail. "With case numbers forecasted to peak in our host community the week of the festival we cannot knowingly put our staff and community at risk."

Advertisement

The festival had planned to offer a hybrid festival with both in person events in Utah and online screenings and talks. COVID-19 safety plans included requiring attendees to be fully vaccinated with the booster, mask requirements and testing every 48 hours.

Ticket sales are now paused until Monday at 8 a.m. MST while the festival updates the schedule.

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival was presented entirely online in January last year. Films such as Coda, Mass, Summer of Soul and more premiered online at the 2021 festival.

The online platform proved successful and the festival planned to continue offering online access for those who could not travel to Utah in 2022. Film festivals later in 2021 such as Venice, Telluride and Toronto held in person festivals with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Advertisement

Read More

Michael Kenneth Williams film among 82 Sundance titles 'Music Man' performances canceled until Hugh Jackman returns Jan. 6 Palm Springs Film Festival canceled; Westminster Dog Show delayed due to COVID-19

Latest Headlines

Grammy Awards postponed indefinitely due to Omicron
Entertainment News // 26 minutes ago
Grammy Awards postponed indefinitely due to Omicron
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy and CBS announced Wednesday that they are postponing the 64th Grammy Awards, previously scheduled for Jan. 31, indefinitely due to the Omicron surge.
Omega X release 'Love Me Like' EP, music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Omega X release 'Love Me Like' EP, music video
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Omega X released the mini album "Love Me Like" and a music video for the title track of the same name.
Whoopi Goldberg hopes to return to 'The View' on Monday
TV // 2 hours ago
Whoopi Goldberg hopes to return to 'The View' on Monday
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Whoopi Goldberg gave a health update on "The View" after testing positive for COVID-19.
Radiohead side project The Smile releases 'You Will Never Work in Television Again'
Music // 3 hours ago
Radiohead side project The Smile releases 'You Will Never Work in Television Again'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Smile, which includes Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, along with Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, have released their first single titled "You Will Never Work in Television Again."
'Pam & Tommy' trailer revisits Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee's sex tape scandal
TV // 3 hours ago
'Pam & Tommy' trailer revisits Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee's sex tape scandal
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Pam & Tommy," a new series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, is coming to Hulu in February.
'Archive 81' trailer teases supernatural mystery in Netflix series
TV // 3 hours ago
'Archive 81' trailer teases supernatural mystery in Netflix series
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Archive 81," a new horror series based on the podcast of the same name, is coming to Netflix in January.
Betty White memorial 'Match Game' marathon to air Saturday on GSN
TV // 4 hours ago
Betty White memorial 'Match Game' marathon to air Saturday on GSN
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Game Show Network announced Wednesday it has scheduled a marathon of Betty White episodes of "Match Game" to air for eight hours on Saturday.
Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrate Magnolia Network launch on 'GMA'
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrate Magnolia Network launch on 'GMA'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Fixer Upper" couple Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines discussed the launch of Magnolia Network on "Good Morning America."
Yoko Ono tribute album announced with Death Cab for Cutie, David Byrne
Music // 4 hours ago
Yoko Ono tribute album announced with Death Cab for Cutie, David Byrne
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie has curated a Yoko Ono tribute album featuring his band, David Byrne, Japanese Breakfast, The Flaming Lips and more.
'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record
TV // 4 hours ago
'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone," a Western drama starring Kevin Costner, drew over 10 million viewers with its Season 4 finale.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Kim Mi-soo, South Korean star of 'Snowdrop,' dead at 29
Kim Mi-soo, South Korean star of 'Snowdrop,' dead at 29
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement