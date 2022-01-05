PlayStation announces new VR2 headset, game 'Horizon: Call of the Mountain'

PlayStation VR2 is the next generation of VR on PS5. Details on the #PSVR2 Sense controller, 4K OLED display, single-cord setup, and more: https://t.co/Ik5EI6nlfQ pic.twitter.com/d8by0QhOfn— PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 5, 2022

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sony's PlayStation brand has announced a new virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5 console named PlayStation VR2.

PlayStation VR2 will use a new virtual reality controller known as the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. The gaming giant previously released its first PlayStation VR headset for the PlayStation 4 in 2016.

Improvements coming to the headset include better visual fidelity and an OLED display.

PlayStation VR2 will also have headset-based controller tracking, new sensory features that utilizes headset feedback and 3D audio, eye tracking and a simple setup process with only a single cable needing to be connected to the PlayStation 5 console.

Sony did not announce a release window for the hardware but introduced a new virtual reality game set in the world of Horizon titled Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

A brief teaser trailer was released for Horizon: Call of the Mountain, which presented a first-person view of a giant, robot dinosaur walking.

Guerrilla Games is developing the title along with Firesprite. Guerrilla Games is also set to release sequel Horizon: Forbidden West for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on Feb. 18.