Kim Mi-soo, South Korean star of 'Snowdrop,' dead at 29

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Kim Mi-soo, a South Korean actress best known for her supporting role in drama Snowdrop, has died at the age of 29.

Mi-soo's agency Landscape confirmed her death on Wednesday. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

"Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace," Landscape's statement said.

Mi-soo portrayed a student activist in Snowdrop alongside Jisoo, a member of South Korean girl group Blackpink. Snowdrop airs in South Korea and on Disney+ internationally.

Mi-soo has also starred in short film Memories, TV film Human Luwak and feature film Kyungmi's World.

Other roles include ghost comedy series Hi Bye, Mama!, romantic comedy Memorials, Netflix series The School Nurse Files, The Cursed: Dead Man's Prey, Yumi's Cells and Netflix's Hellbound.

