Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 5, 2022 / 11:07 AM

Kim Mi-soo, South Korean star of 'Snowdrop,' dead at 29

By Wade Sheridan

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Kim Mi-soo, a South Korean actress best known for her supporting role in drama Snowdrop, has died at the age of 29.

Mi-soo's agency Landscape confirmed her death on Wednesday. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Advertisement

"Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace," Landscape's statement said.

Mi-soo portrayed a student activist in Snowdrop alongside Jisoo, a member of South Korean girl group Blackpink. Snowdrop airs in South Korea and on Disney+ internationally.

Mi-soo has also starred in short film Memories, TV film Human Luwak and feature film Kyungmi's World.

Other roles include ghost comedy series Hi Bye, Mama!, romantic comedy Memorials, Netflix series The School Nurse Files, The Cursed: Dead Man's Prey, Yumi's Cells and Netflix's Hellbound.

Notable deaths of 2021

Betty White attends the media preview for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's Beastly Ball fundraiser at the Los Angeles Zoo in Los Angeles on June 11, 2015. The actress died December 31. She was 99 years old. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'The Mack' star Max Julien dead at 88 Comedy legend Betty White dead at 99 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record
TV // 16 minutes ago
'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone," a Western drama starring Kevin Costner, drew over 10 million viewers with its Season 4 finale.
BBC Four acquires crime drama 'Hidden Assets' starring Angeline Ball
TV // 23 minutes ago
BBC Four acquires crime drama 'Hidden Assets' starring Angeline Ball
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- BBC Four has acquired new international crime drama "Hidden Assets" starring Angeline Ball from distributor DCD Rights.
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' track list, teaser
Music // 46 minutes ago
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' track list, teaser
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released a track list and dramatic teaser for his forthcoming fifth album, "Dawn FM."
Larsa Pippen calls out Alexia Echevarria for OnlyFans remarks
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Larsa Pippen calls out Alexia Echevarria for OnlyFans remarks
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Miami" star Larsa Pippen confronted Alexia Echevarria for talking about her OnlyFans account.
Sabrina Carpenter teases new album, song 'Fast Times' on 'Tonight Show'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Sabrina Carpenter teases new album, song 'Fast Times' on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Girl Meets World" actress Sabrina Carpenter discussed her forthcoming fifth album and the hidden clues she's left for fans.
Jennifer Lawrence takes Stephen Colbert's questionnaire on 'The Late Show'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Jennifer Lawrence takes Stephen Colbert's questionnaire on 'The Late Show'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Don't Look Up" actress Jennifer Lawrence answered questions during "The Colbert Questionert" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
PlayStation announces new VR2 headset, game 'Horizon: Call of the Mountain'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
PlayStation announces new VR2 headset, game 'Horizon: Call of the Mountain'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sony's PlayStation brand has announced a new virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5 console named PlayStation VR2.
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
TV // 3 hours ago
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Milo Ventimiglia praised his "This is Us" co-star Mandy Moore while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Uncharted': Tom Holland leaps into action in new plane battle scene
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Uncharted': Tom Holland leaps into action in new plane battle scene
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Tom Holland dangles from a cargo plane in a new action-packed scene from Sony's upcoming film adaptation of "Uncharted."
WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion
TV // 4 hours ago
WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Bron Breakker became the new NXT Champion after defeating Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of WWE "NXT New Year's Evil."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement