Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 5, 2022 / 9:38 AM

Jennifer Lawrence takes Stephen Colbert's questionnaire on 'The Late Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jennifer Lawrence takes Stephen Colbert's questionnaire on 'The Late Show'
Jennifer Lawrence answered questions during "The Colbert Questionert" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence answered questions during "The Colbert Questionert" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 31-year-old actress took the questionnaire during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

Advertisement

Colbert asked Lawrence several questions in an attempt to get to know her better, including asking her to name the "best sandwich."

"Cubano," Lawrence answered.

When asked to name the "scariest animal," Lawrence's initial answer was "mongoose."

"Honey badger," she followed up with. "Well, a shark. No, I think a shark is scariest."

Lawrence then shared how she once went diving with a shark.

"I went shark diving in a shark cage one time and tried to jump out because there was a jellyfish in the cage," she said. "That was an immediate 'ouch!'"

Lawrence said she prefers oranges over apples and that her favorite smell is "onions, garlic and butter." She was unable to choose between cats or dogs.

"Oh, I couldn't choose between God's babies," Lawrence said.

As her final question, Lawrence was asked to describe the rest of her life in five words.

"Hopefully not too short," she said before laughing.

Advertisement

Lawrence appeared on The Late Show amid her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

In December, Lawrence appeared on The Late Show and discussed her hiatus from Hollywood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I took a break and nobody really cared and it was quiet and I got to like, kind of feel like I could become a part of the world again without fanfare," she said.

Lawrence most recently starred in the film Don't Look Up, which premiered on Netflix last month.

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCarprio attend 'Don't Look Up' premiere in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive on the red carpet at the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on December 5, 2021 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Don't Look Up' tops Netflix viewership list Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break' Jennifer Lawrence attends 'Don't Look Up' premiere amid pregnancy What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Sabrina Carpenter teases new album, song 'Fast Times' on 'Tonight Show'
Entertainment News // 30 minutes ago
Sabrina Carpenter teases new album, song 'Fast Times' on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Girl Meets World" actress Sabrina Carpenter discussed her forthcoming fifth album and the hidden clues she's left for fans.
PlayStation announces new VR2 headset, game 'Horizon: Call of the Mountain'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
PlayStation announces new VR2 headset, game 'Horizon: Call of the Mountain'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sony's PlayStation brand has announced a new virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5 console named PlayStation VR2.
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
TV // 1 hour ago
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Milo Ventimiglia praised his "This is Us" co-star Mandy Moore while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Uncharted': Tom Holland leaps into action in new plane battle scene
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Uncharted': Tom Holland leaps into action in new plane battle scene
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Tom Holland dangles from a cargo plane in a new action-packed scene from Sony's upcoming film adaptation of "Uncharted."
WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion
TV // 3 hours ago
WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Bron Breakker became the new NXT Champion after defeating Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of WWE "NXT New Year's Evil."
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
TV // 6 hours ago
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "The Amazing Race" Season 33 contestants Lulu Gonzalez, Penn and Kim Holderness and producer Elise Doganieri discuss completing the season that was interrupted by a COVID-19 shutdown.
'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family
TV // 7 hours ago
'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs discuss playing father and daughter surgeons on the new CBS drama "Good Sam," which premieres Wednesday.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 5: Diane Keaton, Carrie Ann Inaba
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 5: Diane Keaton, Carrie Ann Inaba
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Actor Diane Keaton turns 76 and dancer Carrie Ann Inaba turns 54, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 5.
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
TV // 13 hours ago
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" continues on HBO Max in the same vein as "The Suicide Squad." The action is lesser, but the raunchy comedy and musical aesthetic remain strong.
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the format of Sunday's 79th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday. Among other COVID-19 safety protocols, there will be no red carpet or media credentials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Tristan Thompson confirms he fathered child, apologizes to Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson confirms he fathered child, apologizes to Khloe Kardashian
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement