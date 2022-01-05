Famous birthdays for Jan. 5: Diane Keaton, Carrie Ann Inaba

1/4

Diane Keaton attends LACMA's Art+Film 10th Annual gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 6. The actor turns 76 on January 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- Zebulon Pike, discoverer of Pike's Peak in Colorado in 1779

-- U.S. baseball executive/Baseball Hall of Fame member Ban Johnson in 1864

-- Artist Yves Tanguy in 1900

-- Actor George Reeves in 1914

-- Actor Jane Wyman in 1917

-- Walter Mondale, former U.S. vice president/1984 Democratic presidential candidate, in 1928

File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI

-- Italian writer Umberto Eco in 1932

-- U.S. football Hall of Fame member Chuck Noll in 1932

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jim Otto in 1938 (age 84)

-- Filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki in 1941 (age 81)

-- Talk show host Charlie Rose in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Robert Duvall in 1931 (age 91)

-- Actor Diane Keaton in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Pamela Sue Martin in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Clancy Brown in 1959 (age 63)

-- Singer Iris DeMent in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Suzy Amis in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Vinnie Jones in 1965 (age 57)

-- Dancer/TV personality Carrie Ann Inaba in 1968 (age 54)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Rock singer Marilyn Manson in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Bradley Cooper in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor January Jones in 1978 (age 44)

-- DJ Deadmau5, born Joel Thomas Zimmerman, in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Jason Mitchell in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Mike Faist in 1992 (age 30)

-- Model/actor Suki Waterhouse in 1992 (age 30)