Tristan Thompson confirms he fathered child, apologizes to Khloe Kardashian

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions, Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," Thompson said.
"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he added.
Tristan Thompson apologized to Khloe Kardashian
after a paternity test confirmed he fathered a son with Maralee Nichols. Photo by realtristan13/Instagram Stories
"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," Thompson said.
"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry," he concluded the post.
