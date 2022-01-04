Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 4, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 4: Barbara Rush, Dafne Keen

By UPI Staff
1/2
Barbara Rush arrives for the 10th annual TCM Classic Film Festival opening night screening of "When Harry Met Sally" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on April 11, 2019. The actor turns 95. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Mathematician/astronomer/physicist Isaac Newton in 1643

-- German folklore and fairy tale collector Jacob Grimm in 1785

-- French teacher of the blind Louis Braille in 1809

-- Charles Stratton, the dwarf known as Gen. Tom Thumb, an entertainer and protege of showman P.T. Barnum, in 1838

-- Actor Barbara Rush in 1927 (age 95)

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame coach/player Don Shula in 1930

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Patterson in 1935

-- Actor Dyan Cannon in 1937 (age 85)

-- Author Maureen Reagan (daughter of former President Ronald Reagan), in 1941

-- American historian/writer Doris Kearns Goodwin in 1943 (age 79)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Fashion designer Tina Knowles (mother of singer Beyonce Knowles) in 1954 (age 68)

-- Comedian Andy Borowitz in 1958 (age 64)

-- R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Dave Foley in 1963 (age 59)

-- Singer Till Lindemann in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Julia Ormond in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Patrice Lovely in 1968 (age 54)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Actor Charles Melton in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Emma Mackey in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Coco Jones in 1998 (age 24)

-- Actor Jaeden Lieberher in 2003 (age 19)

-- Actor Dafne Keen in 2005 (age 17)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

