Jan. 3, 2022 / 11:34 AM

Patton Oswalt addresses Dave Chappelle friendship, supports trans rights

By Wade Sheridan
Patton Oswalt attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on December 13. Oswalt has addressed a social media post he made with Dave Chappelle after he received backlash about it. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Patton Oswalt is addressing his friendship with Dave Chappelle and how he has received backlash due to Chappelle's previous comments about the transgender community.

Oswalt received flack after he uploaded to Instagram a photo of himself with Chappelle after he joined the fellow comedian for a stand-up set on New Year's Eve.

Chappelle came under fire for his Netflix special The Closer, with trans employees and creators at Netflix organizing a walkout in October due to the content of the special. The walkout received support from Elliot Page, Lilly Wachowski, Joey Soloway, Eureka and more.

"Thirty four YEARS we've been friends. He's refocused and refined ideas a lot of us took as settled about race & history & Life On Planet Earth and spun them around with a phrase or punchline. We've done bad & good gigs, open mics & TV tapings. But we also 100% disagree about transgender rights & representation," Oswalt said on Sunday in a lengthy post alongside a photo of himself writing on a notepad.

"I support trans peoples' rights -- ANYONE'S rights -- to live safely in the world as their fullest selves. For all the things he's helped ME evolve on, I'll always disagree with where he stands NOW on transgender issues. But I also don't believe a seeker like him is done evolving, learning," Oswalt continued.

Oswalt went on to mention how he has been carrying around guilt about friends he has cut off before for having views he didn't agree with. He also apologized about any hurt his original post with Chappelle might have caused and for deleting comments on the original post.

"I wanted a 'nice comment thread' about the pic with my friend. Ugh. So easy to think someone ELSE needs growth and miss the need in yourself. Gonna keep trying," Oswalt concluded.

