Jan. 3, 2022 / 9:45 AM

Madonna, son Rocco take a stroll in new photo

By Annie Martin
Madonna shared a photo with her son Rocco from their family skiing trip over New Year's weekend. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Madonna is giving a glimpse into her family skiing trip.

The 63-year-old singer and actress shared photos Sunday on Instagram featuring Rocco Ritchie, her 21-year-old son with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

One picture shows Madonna holding onto Rocco's arm as they take a stroll in the village. The pair both wear sunglasses, with Madonna also sporting a navy ski suit.

"'I know a lot of fancy words, I tear them from my heart and my tongue....,..., then I Pray' #maryoliver #rocco," she captioned the post.

Madonna and her family spent New Year's weekend on the snowy getaway. Madonna previously posted a photo with her son David Banda, 16, and a video of her 9-year-old daughters, Estere Ciccone and Stelle Ciccone, on the slopes.

"Frozen............. #estere #stella #frozen @moncler," she captioned the clip, which featured her song "Frozen."

Madonna also has a 25-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon, and a 15-year-old daughter, Mercy James. She shared photos with all six of her children from her 65th birthday celebration in August.

Madonna released her 14th studio album, Madame X, in June 2019. She confirmed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in October that she will write and direct a movie about her life.

Moments from Madonna's career

Madonna performs at the Centrum in Worcester, Mass., on June 2, 1985 during a stop on her Virgin Tour. That year she performed in the LiveAid concert fundraiser and she married actor Sean Penn. They were together from 1985 to 1989. UPI File Photo | License Photo

