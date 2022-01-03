Advertisement
Jan. 3, 2022 / 9:16 AM

Kendall Jenner gets close to Devin Booker in new photo: 'My weekend'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kendall Jenner gets close to Devin Booker in new photo: 'My weekend'
Kendall Jenner (pictured) and basketball star Devin Booker celebrated New Year's Eve together in the country. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Kendall Jenner spent a cozy weekend with her boyfriend, Devin Booker.

The 26-year-old model and television personality shared a slideshow of photos Sunday on Instagram from her New Year's celebrations with Booker, a professional basketball player for the Phoenix Suns.

One picture shows Jenner wearing a headband that reads "Happy New Year," while another photo shows Jenner and Booker getting close as they pose for a mirror selfie.

Fans remarked on how Booker is wearing a gold ring in the photo, sparking engagement rumors.

"my weekend," Jenner captioned the post.

Jenner's sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were among those to comment.

"Cute weekend!" Kourtney wrote.

"ur so cute," Kylie added.

"I can't wait to be you one day," Khloe said.

Booker posted a photo on his own account of Jenner walking up to a brightly-lit home.

"Spent New Years by a fire," he wrote.

Jenner and Booker made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day in February 2021. The couple were first linked in April 2020 when they took a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona.

"She definitely prefers to keep her relationships on the down low, but she likes him, and she's happy to be with him right now," a source said of Jenner to E! News in August 2020.

Jenner was previously linked to NBA stars Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin. She also dated former One Direction singer Harry Styles.

Jenner and her family came to fame on the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021 after 20 seasons.

