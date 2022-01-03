Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 3, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Dabney Coleman, Eli Manning

By UPI Staff
1/3
Dabney Coleman attends the premiere of "Rules Don't Apply" at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on November 10, 2016. The actor turns 90 on January 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Roman philosopher Cicero in 106 B.C.

-- Feminist/abolitionist Lucretia Mott in 1793

-- American first lady Grace Coolidge in 1879

-- Author J.R.R. Tolkien in 1892

-- Football Hall of Fame Coach Hank Stram in 1923

-- Beatles record producer George Martin in 1926

-- Italian film director Sergio Leone in 1929

-- Brazilian composer Ernst Mahle in 1929 (age 93)

-- Actor Robert Loggia in 1930

-- Actor Dabney Coleman in 1932 (age 90)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Hull in 1939 (age 83)

-- Musician Van Dyke Parks in 1943 (age 79)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Stephen Stills in 1945 (age 77)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Paul Jones in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Victoria Principal in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor/director Mel Gibson in 1956 (age 66)

-- German racing champion Michael Schumacher in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Danica McKellar in 1975 (age 47)

-- DJ Thomas Bangalter in 1975 (age 47)

-- Pro football quarterback Eli Manning in 1981 (age 41)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Katie McGrath in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Florence Pugh in 1996 (age 26)

-- Climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2003 (age 19)

-- Actor Raegan Revord in 2008 (age 14)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

'Lord of the Rings' cast reunites for rap on 'The Late Show'

Broadway's 'Mrs. Doubtfire' to close Jan. 10 through March 14
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Broadway's 'Mrs. Doubtfire' to close Jan. 10 through March 14
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Broadway's "Mrs. Doubtfire" is going on hiatus from Jan. 10 through March 14.
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: Far From Home" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $52.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'The Mack' star Max Julien dead at 88
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
'The Mack' star Max Julien dead at 88
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "The Mack" star Max Julien has died at the age of 88.
NBC airs Betty White's 2010 'SNL' episode a day after her death
TV // 16 hours ago
NBC airs Betty White's 2010 'SNL' episode a day after her death
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Betty White's 2010 episode of "Saturday Night Live" aired again Saturday, a day after her death at the age of 99 was announced.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 2: Tia Carrere, Christy Turlington
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 2: Tia Carrere, Christy Turlington
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Actor Tia Carrere turns 55 and model Christy Turlington turns 53, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 2.
Miley Cyrus performs through wardrobe malfunction on New Year's Eve
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Miley Cyrus performs through wardrobe malfunction on New Year's Eve
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus continued performing after experiencing a wardrobe malfunction during her "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" in Miami on Friday night.
Cillian Murphy vows, 'This will be the end of it,' in 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Cillian Murphy vows, 'This will be the end of it,' in 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 trailer
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The BBC released the first trailer for Season 6 of its early 20th century British gangster drama, "Peaky Blinders," on Saturday.
Ricky Gervais grieves, laughs in trailer for Season 3 of 'After Life'
TV // 1 day ago
Ricky Gervais grieves, laughs in trailer for Season 3 of 'After Life'
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix released a hilarious and heartbreaking trailer for the third and final season of Ricky Gervais' beloved British dramedy, "After Life," on Saturday.
Screening of documentary marking Betty White's 100th birthday to proceed
Movies // 1 day ago
Screening of documentary marking Betty White's 100th birthday to proceed
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The producers of "Betty White: 100 Years Young" say a theatrical screening will proceed as scheduled on the comedy legend's birthday.
Anderson Cooper to host two shows for CNN+
TV // 1 day ago
Anderson Cooper to host two shows for CNN+
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Broadcast journalist Anderson Cooper has signed on to host two shows for CNN's upcoming streaming platform, CNN+.
