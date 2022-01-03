Advertisement
Chad Johnson, 'Selling Tampa's' Sharelle Rosado announce birth of baby girl

By Wade Sheridan
Chad Johnson, 'Selling Tampa's' Sharelle Rosado announce birth of baby girl
Chad Johnson attends the official weigh-in for an exhibition fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on June 5. Johnson has announced the birth of a baby girl with his fiancée Sharelle Rosado. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Former NFL star Chad Johnson and his fiancée, Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado, have announced the birth of their first child together, a baby girl.

"Just delivered Serenity 'Hurricane' Paula Johnson. (I still have 2 lash slots available for January)," Johnson said on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of himself cutting the baby's umbilical cord.

Johnson, 43, is already the father to seven other children from previous relationships. Serenity marks Rosado's fourth child.

Rosado, 33, had her pregnancy showcased on Netflix's Selling Tampa Season 1, which was launched in December. The show captured the moment that Rosado told Johnson that she was pregnant.

Selling Tampa is a spinoff of Selling Sunset that follows Rosado leading an all-Black, all-female team of real estate agents.

Johnson famously played for the Cincinnati Bengals and competed on Season 10 of Dancing with the Stars.

