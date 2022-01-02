Advertisement
Jan. 2, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 2: Tia Carrere, Christy Turlington

By UPI Staff
Tia Carrere attends the premiere of "Ford v Ferrari" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on November 4, 2019. The actor turns 55 on January 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Industrialist Henry Flagler in 1830

-- Former U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., the 1964 Republican nominee for president, in 1909

-- Author Isaac Asimov in 1920

-- Former televangelist Jim Bakker in 1940 (age 82)

-- Zoologist Jack Hanna in 1947 (age 75)

-- Journalist Judith Miller in 1948 (age 74)

-- Filmmaker Todd Haynes in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Tia Carrere in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. in 1968 (age 54)

-- Model Christy Turlington in 1969 (age 53)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Taye Diggs in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor/singer Renee Elise Goldsberry in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Dax Shepard in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Kate Bosworth in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Shelley Hennig in 1987 (age 35)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

